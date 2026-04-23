J-K: Woman, including four OGWs, arrested in Srinagar; Arms and ammunition recovered

Police in Srinagar have arrested four overground workers (OGWs), including a woman, for allegedly providing logistic support to terrorists in the city, officials said. The arrest of four overground workers (OGWs) in Srinagar was part of a targeted operation to dismantle the logistical networks of the Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

A senior police officer said the arrests were made from the Hazratbal area of Srinagar on Wednesday during a late-night intelligence-based operation.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, and Shazia Mohammad, all residents of Hazratbal, he said.

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The officer said during the operation, a hand grenade, 15 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, four mobile phones, and some cash were recovered from their possession.

Following the recovery, a case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Arms Act, and further investigation has been initiated, the officer added.

This operation is part of an intensified crackdown on the "ecosystem" of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to police statements, these associates were linked to TRF and were involved in providing logistic support—such as shelter and transportation of arms—to active terrorists.

Sources in police said, “These recent arrests are directly linked to the 'sustained questioning' and 'disclosure' of two top Pakistani terrorists arrested earlier this month. The two Pakistani nationals, Abdullah (alias Abu Hureira) and Usman (alias Khubaib), were arrested in Malerkotla, Punjab.

Sources added, “During their interrogation, Abdullah, who had been evading arrest in India for 16 years, disclosed the locations of his local support networks and safe houses in Srinagar. Based on these specific leads, the Srinagar Police and security forces launched a series of raids across 19 locations, including the Hazratbal operation that led to the arrest of the four overground workers (OGWs) on Wednesday night.

On the same day, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached properties in Pulwama belonging to an OGW linked to a 2017 fidayeen attack, signaling a broader effort to squeeze the financial and logistical assets of terror support networks.

Sources in the Police have said that more raids are expected as the interrogation of the suspects continues.