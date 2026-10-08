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  • /‘Jab nikalna hai, nikalna hai’: The unseen 2:30 am text and dark funeral joke Nana Patekar left behind

‘Jab nikalna hai, nikalna hai’: The unseen 2:30 am text and dark funeral joke Nana Patekar left behind

The legendary actor’s political journey included friendships with prominent leaders across Maharashtra, several offers to enter electoral politics and his decision to keep away from the political system. He publicly questioned politicians on corruption, accountability and the impact of political rivalries.

Written ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 04:45 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 04:45 PM IST
‘Jab nikalna hai, nikalna hai’: The unseen 2:30 am text and dark funeral joke Nana Patekar left behind

About the Author

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar is a senior sub-editor at Zee News English with more than 14 years of experience in journalism. He specialises in politics, policies, data science, international affairs, internal security, strategic studies and environmental reporting, and is known for his strong editorial judgement and clarity-driven storytelling. Over the years, he has worked across some of India’s leading media organisations, including Daily Bhaskar, Firstpost, India Times, National Herald and Outlook, contributing to both field reporting and newsroom desk leadership roles. He has extensively covered three Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi, delivering on-ground political insights and data-backed analysis. His work in political and conflict reporting has earned him professional recognition and industry awards. Backed by a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, he contributes to the production of accurate, contextual and impactful journalism that helps readers understand complex national and global developments with clarity and confidence. He can be reached out at tarique.anwar@india.com.

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