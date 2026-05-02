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NewsIndiaJabalpur boat tragedy: Chilling testimonies reveal ZERO safety protocols followed; gas cutters used to rip open submerged hull
BARGI DAM ACCIDENT

Jabalpur boat tragedy: Chilling testimonies reveal ZERO safety protocols followed; gas cutters used to rip open submerged hull

Jabalpur boat tragedy: Survivors of the Bargi Dam tragedy reveal the Narmada Queen sailed despite an IMD yellow alert. Reports indicate life jackets were locked away and the vessel may have been overcrowded.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 02, 2026, 11:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Jabalpur boat tragedy: Chilling testimonies reveal ZERO safety protocols followed; gas cutters used to rip open submerged hullJabalpur: Wreckage of the cruise boat, which capsized in the reservoir at Bargi Dam a day earlier, being retrieved during rescue operations after the accident claimed nine lives, in Madhya Pradesh. (PHOTO: IANS)

Jabalpur boat tragedy: Shocking testimonies given by those who survived the tragic Bargi Dam boat accident revealed a series of fatal mistakes that led to the disaster when the vessel set sail under a "yellow alert." So far, the boat capsize has led to the deaths of at least nine people, with six people yet to be found in ongoing search operations.

Weather alert overlooked: Sailing in bad weather conditions

The passenger ship that sank is a 90-passenger vessel called the Narmada Queen, run by the MP Tourism Department, that sailed out late afternoon on Thursday.

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Warning issued: As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there was a yellow alert issued as early as the morning of April 30 about thunderstorms and winds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour.

Overcrowding?: Although 29 passenger tickets were booked, rescuers estimate that there might have been more passengers since it was the last voyage of the day.

Ignoring warnings: According to some witnesses on the shore, the skipper was warned repeatedly not to venture out during a period when the storms grew worse, but he continued regardless.

ALSO READ | MP Bargi Dam tragedy: The haunting image of a mother and son's final hug and 'miracle' survival of a trapped passenger | SHOCKING VIDEO

Life jackets were locked up during the crisis

Survivors have revealed that no safety protocol was followed when they boarded the cruise.

Delayed access: Passengers were not instructed to put on life jackets before setting off. As the boat was struck by the storm, a "mad rush" started to secure jackets locked up in the lower deck.

Chaos and struggle: Sangeeta Kori, another survivor, recalled how chaotic the atmosphere was as passengers fought for the few jackets while the boat started flooding with water.

Crew behaviour: It is alleged by some survivors that the pilot and the crew members jumped off the boat to save their own lives before the boat could capsize. However, the cruise pilot Mahesh Patel denied such accusations.

Maintenance claims versus reality on the ground

Even after the sinking, the authorities of the Tourism Corporation maintained that the Narmada Queen, which has been serving for nearly nine years since 2006, was in excellent shape.

October maintenance: According to the manager of the Boat Club and tourism experts, the boat had been serviced in October 2025 and was well-maintained.

The sinking: Pilot Mahesh Patel claimed the boat turned over in seconds after panicked passengers rushed to a single spot to grab life jackets, causing the vessel to lose balance.

Ongoing search and rescue operations

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) arrived at the scene around 8:00 PM Thursday, facing near-total darkness.

Recovery: Rescuers used gas cutters to open the submerged hull to retrieve trapped bodies. By Friday evening, five bodies had been recovered by divers.

Missing persons: Five individuals remain unaccounted for, including four children and one woman.

First responders: Locals and construction workers from a nearby water plant were the first to jump into the water, rescuing several people before official emergency teams reached the site.

ALSO READBargi boat tragedy update: MP CM Mohan Yadav fires 3 staffers, suspends hotel manager after fatal boat capsize

 

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