Jharkhand Board Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC has announced the date and time for the release of the Jharkhand Board, JAC Results 2022. As per local media reports, the JAC 10th Result 2022 will be announced today, June 21, 2022. Once released, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com links will be activated for students to check and download their Jharkhand Board Results.

JAC chairman Dr. Anil Mahto told PTI, We are engaged in final preparation for the announcement of the results. We cannot give any final date but we are trying to announce it as soon as possible. If we can complete the results by today midnight, we may announce it on Tuesday (June 21). Otherwise, the date will extend.

Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2022: Here's how to check your result 10th result

Step 1: Log on to the jac.jharkhand.gov.in website

Step 2: Click on the link and fill in the required details

Step 3: Click on Submit and get your result

Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference

Last year due to the outbreak of coronavirus, class 10th and 12th board exams were canceled, students were passed on the basis of internal assessment. But this time the board had conducted the board exam following the Covid guidelines.

