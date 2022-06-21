JAC 10th Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC, has declared the Class 10th result on the official website. Students can now check and download the Jharkhand Board Results at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. Dr. Anil Mahto, chairman of the JAC, told PTI, We are in the final stages of preparing to announce the results. We cannot provide a firm date, but we are working hard to make an announcement as soon as possible. If we can finish the results by today's midnight, we may be able to announce them on Tuesday (June 21).

JAC 10th Result 2022: Steps to check your scorecard online

Step 1: Log on to the jac.jharkhand.gov.in website

Step 2: Click on the link and fill in the required details

Step 3: Click on Submit and get your result

Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference

Due to a coronavirus outbreak last year, the class 10th and 12th board exams were cancelled, and students were passed on the basis of internal assessment. However, this time the board followed the Covid guidelines when administering the board exam.