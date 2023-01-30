JAC 12th Admit Card 2023 Date, Time: Jharkhand Board Inter Admit Card Likely to be RELEASED Today at jac.jharkhand.gov.in- Steps to Download Here

JAC 12th Admit Card 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC 12th Admit Card 2023 is expected to be released soon. The Jharkhand Board Inter Admit Card is likely to be distributed today, January 30, 2023, according to the official datesheet released by the Jharkhand Board. When it is available, candidates will be able to download it from the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. It should be reminded that, according to the official datesheet, admit cards for the Class 12th exams will be distributed today, January 30, 2023. The Jharkhand Board has already issued admission cards for the Class 10th matric exams.

JAC 12th Admit Card 2023: Steps to download here

Visit the official website – jac.jharkhand.gov.in

On the homepage, under latest news, click on the link provided for the JAC Admit Card

Enter your credentials and login

Your JAC Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future references.

Jharkhand Board will begin the JAC 12th Exams 2023 on March 14, 2023. The examinations will be completed on April 5, 2023. Practical exams for Class 12 students will be held between February 2 and March 4, 2023.