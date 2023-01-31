JAC 12th Admit Card 2023: Jharkhand Board Intermediate Admit Card RELEASED at jac.jharkhand.gov.in- Direct Link to Download Here
JAC 12th Admit Card 2023: Students who are going to appear for the exam will be required to carry their admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam center, details below.
JAC 12th Admit Card 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC 12th Admit Card 2023 is released! Jharkhand board intermediate exam 2023 will be conducted from March 14 and the admit card is released today, January 31. The AC has made the Inter admit card link available on the official website, jac.jhakrhand.gov.in. JAC admission cards are available via school login. School officials must download the admit card and distribute it to students. Students who plan to take the exam must bring their admit card as well as a valid ID evidence to the exam centre.
According to the JAC date sheet 2023, the class 12th board examination will be held in the second shift from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM from March 14, 2023 to April 5, 2023. The JAC 12th test will be held between March 14 and April 5, 2023, for all three streams, Science, Commerce, and Arts.
JAC 12th Admit Card 2023: Here's how to download
- Go to the official website--jac.jhakrhand.gov.in
- On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads, 'intermediate exam admit card || 2023'
- A new login page would open
- Enter the school login ID and password
- Access the admit card and download the same
- Take a print out for future references
JAC 12th Admit Card 2023; direct link to download here
Students must read the instructions on their admit card and follow them on exam day. Students must adhere to the JAC's requirements in order for the exams to go well.
