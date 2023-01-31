topStoriesenglish2567790
NewsIndia
JAC 12TH ADMIT CARD 2023

JAC 12th Admit Card 2023: Jharkhand Board Intermediate Admit Card RELEASED at jac.jharkhand.gov.in- Direct Link to Download Here

JAC 12th Admit Card 2023: Students who are going to appear for the exam will be required to carry their admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam center, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 02:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

JAC 12th Admit Card 2023: Jharkhand Board Intermediate Admit Card RELEASED at jac.jharkhand.gov.in- Direct Link to Download Here

JAC 12th Admit Card 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC 12th Admit Card 2023 is released! Jharkhand board intermediate exam 2023 will be conducted from March 14 and the admit card is released today, January 31. The AC has made the Inter admit card link available on the official website, jac.jhakrhand.gov.in. JAC admission cards are available via school login. School officials must download the admit card and distribute it to students. Students who plan to take the exam must bring their admit card as well as a valid ID evidence to the exam centre. 

According to the JAC date sheet 2023, the class 12th board examination will be held in the second shift from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM from March 14, 2023 to April 5, 2023. The JAC 12th test will be held between March 14 and April 5, 2023, for all three streams, Science, Commerce, and Arts.

JAC 12th Admit Card 2023: Here's how to download

  • Go to the official website--jac.jhakrhand.gov.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads, 'intermediate exam admit card || 2023'
  • A new login page would open
  • Enter the school login ID and password
  • Access the admit card and download the same
  • Take a print out for future references

JAC 12th Admit Card 2023; direct link to download here

Students must read the instructions on their admit card and follow them on exam day. Students must adhere to the JAC's requirements in order for the exams to go well.

Live Tv

JAC 12th Admit Card 2023jac 12th admit card12th admit card jharkhandjharkhand board admit card 2023jac 12th admit card 2023 download

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'