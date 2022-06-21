NewsIndia
JAC RESULT 2022

JAC 12th Science Result 2022: When released students can check their result at Jharkhand Board official website and download the results for future reference.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 01:30 PM IST
  • JAC 12th Result 2022 will be announced today, June 21
  • JAC Results link will be available on third party websites

JAC 12th Science Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC, has announced the date and time for the release of the Class 12th science board results 2022. According to local media, the JAC 12th Result 2022 for Science stream will be announced today, June 21, 2022. When the Jharkhand Board Results are available, students can check and download them at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. Dr. Anil Mahto, chairman of the JAC, told PTI, We are in the final stages of preparing to announce the results. We cannot provide a firm date, but we are working hard to make an announcement as soon as possible. If we can finish the results by today's midnight, we may be able to announce them on Tuesday (June 21). Otherwise, the deadline will be extended.

There has been no update on the JAC 12th Result Arts and Commerce. However, these results are also expected to in this week. Students may note that JAC Results 2022 link will also be available on other third-party websites. Please, however, only check your scores on the official website.

Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022: Here's how to check your scorecards

Step 1: Log on to the jac.jharkhand.gov.in website

Step 2: Click on the link and fill in the required details

Step 3: Click on Submit and get your result

Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference

Due to a coronavirus outbreak, last year the class 10th and 12th board exams were cancelled, and students were passed on the basis of internal assessment. However, this time the board followed the Covid guidelines when administering the board exam.

JAC 12th Board Result 2022: LIVE updates

