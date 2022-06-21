JAC 12th Science Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC, has declared the Class 12th Science result on the official website. Students can check and download the Jharkhand Board Results at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. Dr. Anil Mahto, chairman of the JAC, told PTI, We are in the final stages of preparing to announce the results. We cannot provide a firm date, but we are working hard to make an announcement as soon as possible. If we can finish the results by today's midnight, we may be able to announce them on Tuesday (June 21).

JAC 12th Science Result 2022: Steps to check your scorecard online

- Visit the Jharkhand board result website, jharresults.nic.in result 2022.

- Click on the JAC board result link.

- Login with roll number and other required details.

- Submit and download JAC Class 12th result 2022

Due to a coronavirus outbreak last year, the class 10th and 12th board exams were cancelled, and students were passed on the basis of internal assessment. However, this time the board followed the Covid guidelines when administering the board exam.