JAC 2023: Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Admit Cards to be RELEASED Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in- Steps to Download Here

JAC 2023: The Jharkhand board will shortly release the JAC class 10, 12 admit card 2023. Candidates can get their admit cards by visiting jac.jharkhand.gov.in, scroll down for more details.

 

JAC 2023 Admit Card: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi will be releasing the JAC class 10, 12 admit cards 2023 soon. Candidates can stay up to date by visiting the JAC's official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The JAC class 10 exams will be held from March 13 to April 3, 2023, according to the JAC board exam timetable. Exams for JAC class 12 will be held from March 14 to April 5, 2023. 

JAC 2023: Here's how to download admit card

  • Visit JAC official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac/.
  • The link for the JAC admit card 2023 will be displayed on the homepage.
  • Click on the link and the enter required credentials to get JAC 10th, 12th admit card 2023.
  • The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Sav and keep for future use.

Students can prepare for the next exams by downloading the JAC 10th and 12th model papers 2023 from the official website.

