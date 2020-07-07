JAC Class 10th result 2020 to be announced soon; Check jac.nic.in, jacresults.com

New Delhi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce the much-awaited class 10th board results or the JAC Matric results on Friday (July 10) at 1 pm at it official website: jac.nic.in, according to the latest updates.

Those students who appeared for the exams should keep a tab on the board's official websites--jac.ac.in, and jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in to check their results.

About the JAC class 10 result 2020, JAC chairman Arvind Pratap Singh had earlier issued a statement confirming that evaluation work has been completed and that students can expect their results within a week’s time.

Here’s how you can check JAC Class 10th result 2020:



1. Students should visit the official websites-jac.nic.in, jacresults.com

2. Click on JAC result 2020 link

3. You will be redirected to a new page

4. Log-in using the requisite credentials

5. Your result will appear on the page

6. Students should take a printout of their results. It can act as a provisional mark sheet, but the official mark sheet will be released later from the respective schools.

Nearly 3.8 lakh students took the class 10th board exams, which were conducted from February 11-28. Usually, the Jharkhand Academic Council announces the results in the month of May, but this year the same has been delayed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The JAC Chairman also stated that the evaluation process of the class 12 exam is yet to be completed, therefore, the class 12th board result 2020 is likely to be released by the end of this month.

Around 2.8 lakh students had appeared for Jharkhand Class 12 exams 2020. Last year, a total of 70.77% of students had passed the 10th board exams, while 57% of students qualified for the Class 12 exams.