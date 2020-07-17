हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
JAC 12th Result 2020 today

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12th science, arts, commerce result 2020 live updates; check jac.jharkhand.gov.in

The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC will anounce the results of class 12, Science, Commerce and Arts streams on Friday, July 17. The JAC 12th Result 2020 will be available on Jharkhand board official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto will announce the result of class 12 examination via press conference at 5 pm in presence of the board officials. Unlike other years, the results of all the streams will be announced one the same day.

Over 2.34 lakh (2,34,363) students who had appeared in the intermediate exam will get their results today at these websites- jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The students can also check this website- exam-result.in to get result.

Follow live updates on Jharkhand Class 12, Science, Commerce and Arts result 2020:

# Students can check the JAC 12th Result 2020 by entering their roll number, roll code on the official website. Results can also be seen via SMS.

# Here's how to check Jharkhand Board Class 12 results online:

Step 1: Go to the jac.jharkhand.gov.in website
Step 2: Click on the link and fill in the required details
Step 3: Click on Submit and get your result
Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference

# The Jharkhand Class 12 result will be declared at 5 pm instead of the scheduled 1 pm on Friday (17 July).

# Some other websites to check Jharkhand Class 12, Science, Commerce and Arts result 2020: examresults.net and indiaresults.com

JAC Jharkhand Board Intermediate Class 12 Results delayed, likely to be announced today at 5, check jacresults.com
