JAC Jharkhand Board

JAC Jharkhand Board Results 2020: Know the date and updates here

New Delhi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to release the result of class 10, 12 board results next month. Nearly, 6.21 lakh students appeared for the board exams this year. Once declared the result will be available on jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

The evaluation process of the class 10 exam is completed and that of the class 12 exam is likely to get over by the first week of July. 

The JAC class 10 exams was conducted from February 11 till February 28. The results were expected to be announced by the first week of May which got delayed due to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus across the country.

The students can also get their results on their mobile phones via SMS.

Last year, the state had recorded a 70.77 passing percentage, with 1,67,916 out of the 4,41,605 securing first division marks. 

