JAC Jharkhand Matriculation Board Results 2020 Declared: Priya Raj tops, check complete list of toppers

New Delhi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Wednesday (July 8) declared the Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination 2020 result. A total of 2.88 lakh (2,88,928) students cleared the secondary exam successfully of the 3.87 lakh (3,87,695) students who appeared for the examination held from February 11 to 28, the state education minister Jagarnath Mahto announced.

Priya Raj the state with 496 marks out of 500, followed by Amresh Kumar with 495 marks at second place, and Aman Kumar with 492 marks and Gopal Singh with 492 marks at third place respectively.

With a pass percentage of 75.01 this year it is the best performance by students appearing for the class 10th exam in the past seven years.

This year the boys outperformed the girls.

Out of 1.8 lakh (1,80,532) male students who appeared in the exam, 1.37 lakh (1,37,003) cleared the exam successfully making it a total of 75.88 per cent, while 1.51 lakh (1,51,925) female students scored passing marks in the exam out of 2.04 lakh (2,04,612) the pass percentage touched 74.25 per cent..

Usually the results are delared by May, however, the Class 10 2020 board result was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.