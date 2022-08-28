JAC Results 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council declared the JAC Class 8 result 2022 on Saturday (August 27). Students can now check and download their JAC Class 8th scorecard from the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com. The total pass percentage for JAC Class 8th board result stood at 90.33%.

Candidates must note that Class 8th scorecard link is not available on the official website as of now. Students are advised to keep checking the official website for the result link.

JAC Class 8 result 2022: Here's How to download

Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board- jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com On the appeared homepage, click on the JAC Class 8 result 2022 link Enter your roll code and roll number Submit, JAC Class 8 result 2022 will appear on the screen Download your Jharkhand Board Class 8th result and take a printout for future references

JAC has already released the Class 9th result 2022 on August 26, 2022 and the JAC Class 11th result 2022 is awaited to be released by the students.