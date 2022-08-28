NewsIndia
JAC BOARD RESULTS

JAC Result 2022: Jharkhand Board Class 8th Result DECLARED on jacresults.com, here's how to check

JAC Class 8th board results have been declared on the official website from the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 11:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

JAC Result 2022: Jharkhand Board Class 8th Result DECLARED on jacresults.com, here's how to check

JAC Results 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council declared the JAC Class 8 result 2022 on Saturday (August 27). Students can now check and download their JAC Class 8th scorecard from the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com. The total pass percentage for JAC Class 8th board result stood at 90.33%. 
Candidates must note that Class 8th scorecard link is not available on the official website as of now. Students are advised to keep checking the official website for the result link.

JAC Class 8 result 2022: Here's How to download

  1. Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board- jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com
  2. On the appeared homepage, click on the JAC Class 8 result 2022 link
  3. Enter your roll code and roll number
  4. Submit, JAC Class 8 result 2022 will appear on the screen
  5. Download your Jharkhand Board Class 8th result and take a printout for future references

JAC has already released the Class 9th result 2022 on August 26, 2022 and the JAC Class 11th result 2022 is awaited to be released by the students. 

 

 

Live Tv

JAC Board ResultsJAC 8 Class resultsJAC ExamsJharkhandexam resultsJharkhand examJharkhand Academic CouncilBoard resultsJharkhand boardjac resultJAC

Trending news

DNA Video
Why is the dragon afraid of the Taiwan wall?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of 'racial attacks' on Indians in US
DNA Video
DNA : The building of corruption is about to collapse!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 26, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will the country be run by law or by 'community'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China helpless in front of Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why the 'business' of Chinese loan apps is dirty?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Your Protein Powder Real?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 25, 2022