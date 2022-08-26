JAC Result 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC has released the JAC Class 9 Result 2022. Students who appeared for their year end exams under the Jharkhand Board can now view their results on the official website - jacresults.com. The JAC Results 2022 were declared today, August 26, 2022 for Class 9 Students. JAC has released the result for Class 9 on the basis of the Term 1 and Term 2 exams. Students would be able to check their roll code and roll number from their respective admit cards for the JAC 9th Exams 2022.

JAC 9th Result 2022 - Here is how to check

Visit the official website for the Jharkhand Academic Council - jacresults.com

On the homepage, click on the link provided for Jharkhand Board Class 9 Result

Enter your roll code and roll number

Your JAC 9th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future references.

A total of 4.5 lakh students appeared for the JAC Class 9 Exam 2022 and the result for the same has been released online today. The Term 1 exams were conducted in the month of May and the Term 2 exams were conducted from June 15 to July 7, 2022. The JAC Class 9 Exam was conducted at 1,256 centres across the state.