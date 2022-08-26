NewsIndia
JAC BOARD RESULTS

JAC Result 2022: Jharkhand Board Class 9th Result DECLARED on jacresults.com- Direct link to check scores here

Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC has released the JAC Class 9 Result 2022 today, scroll down for the direct link.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 03:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

JAC Result 2022: Jharkhand Board Class 9th Result DECLARED on jacresults.com- Direct link to check scores here

JAC Result 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC has released the JAC Class 9 Result 2022. Students who appeared for their year end exams under the Jharkhand Board can now view their results on the official website - jacresults.com. The JAC Results 2022 were declared today, August 26, 2022 for Class 9 Students. JAC has released the result for Class 9 on the basis of the Term 1 and Term 2 exams. Students would be able to check their roll code and roll number from their respective admit cards for the JAC 9th Exams 2022.

Direct link to check scores here

JAC 9th Result 2022 - Here is how to check

Visit the official website for the Jharkhand Academic Council - jacresults.com

On the homepage, click on the link provided for Jharkhand Board Class 9 Result

Enter your roll code and roll number

Your JAC 9th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future references.

A total of 4.5 lakh students appeared for the JAC Class 9 Exam 2022 and the result for the same has been released online today. The Term 1 exams were conducted in the month of May and the Term 2 exams were conducted from June 15 to July 7, 2022. The JAC Class 9 Exam was conducted at 1,256 centres across the state.

Live Tv

JAC Board ResultsJAC 9 Class resultsJAC ExamsJharkhandexam resultsJharkhand examJharkhand Academic CouncilBoard resultsJharkhand boardjac resultJAC

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will the country be run by law or by 'community'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China helpless in front of Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why the 'business' of Chinese loan apps is dirty?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Your Protein Powder Real?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 25, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Implications of Russia-Ukraine war
DNA Video
DNA: CBI's 'strength test' against Lalu Yadav
DNA Video
DNA: Plan to get rid from tension of toll deduction
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of police barricade encroachment
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 24, 2022