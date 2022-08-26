JAC Result 2022: Jharkhand Board Class 9th Result DECLARED on jacresults.com- Direct link to check scores here
Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC has released the JAC Class 9 Result 2022 today, scroll down for the direct link.
Trending Photos
JAC Result 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC has released the JAC Class 9 Result 2022. Students who appeared for their year end exams under the Jharkhand Board can now view their results on the official website - jacresults.com. The JAC Results 2022 were declared today, August 26, 2022 for Class 9 Students. JAC has released the result for Class 9 on the basis of the Term 1 and Term 2 exams. Students would be able to check their roll code and roll number from their respective admit cards for the JAC 9th Exams 2022.
Direct link to check scores here
JAC 9th Result 2022 - Here is how to check
Visit the official website for the Jharkhand Academic Council - jacresults.com
On the homepage, click on the link provided for Jharkhand Board Class 9 Result
Enter your roll code and roll number
Your JAC 9th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout for future references.
A total of 4.5 lakh students appeared for the JAC Class 9 Exam 2022 and the result for the same has been released online today. The Term 1 exams were conducted in the month of May and the Term 2 exams were conducted from June 15 to July 7, 2022. The JAC Class 9 Exam was conducted at 1,256 centres across the state.
Live Tv
More Stories