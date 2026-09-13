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'It could kill us all by 2030": Why AI CEOs are suddenly panicking about their own creation

Ex-OpenAI researcher Jacob Coxon warns AI could threaten humanity by 2030. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei says he agrees with much of the warning.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 02:56 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 03:04 PM IST
'It could kill us all by 2030": Why AI CEOs are suddenly panicking about their own creation
Image Credit: AI. Ex OpenAI and Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon and Anthropic CEO Dario Amode.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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