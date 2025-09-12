Jadavpur University Female Student Dies After Being Found Unconscious On Campus

A female student from Jadavpur University (JU) died after being found unconscious near a water body on the university campus on Thursday evening, a senior official confirmed.

According to Hindustan Times, the student was in the third year of her undergraduate English programme. She had reportedly been sitting and chatting with classmates shortly before the incident, a university official stated, adding that the exact circumstances remain unclear.

“She was found in an unconscious state and was immediately taken to a nearby private medical college and hospital by her friends and university staff,” the official said, adding, “Unfortunately, doctors declared her dead on arrival.”

The university has not released the student’s name. Senior officials, faculty members, and representatives of the Arts Faculty Students’ Union visited the hospital following the incident.

Jadavpur Police Station was notified, and officers were dispatched to the hospital as part of the initial inquiry.

This tragic event follows a previous high-profile incident at JU two years ago, in which a first-year Bengali honours student died after falling from a boys’ hostel balcony. That case, believed to involve ragging by seniors, led to public outcry and several arrests.