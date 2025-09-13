Jadavpur University Tightens Security, Bans Trespassing And Alcohol After Female Student’s Death On Campus

Kolkata: After the tragic death of a third-year female student on campus of Jadavpur University, the authority has strengthened the securities and introduced strict restrictions for both students and outsiders on the campus.

They released the official notification on late Friday, in which the university announced a ban on trespassing, morning and evening walks, consumption of drugs or alcohol within the premises, and entry without valid identity cards.

As mentioned on the official notice that, "It is notified for information of all concerned, that in view of yesterday's incident on 11.09.2025, all are requested to strictly follow the guideline as appended below and as circulated previously dated 18.03.2025,"

"Henceforth, to enter the University campus two wheelers or four wheelers must have JU parking stickers issued by the University and displayed prominently. Vehicles without JU parking stickers before entering must provide their registration numbers at the gate of the University. Security persons must keep proper note with details of all such vehicles. A valid ID card of the driver and passenger(s) must be produced on demand," it added.

Taking a strong stance over use of alcohol and other substances inside the campus, the authorities through the circular said, "Use of Narcotics/Alcohol or other illegal substances or any illegal activity in any part of the campus is prohibited. If anyone is found violating these prohibitions, he/she will be prosecuted as per law."

The circular further said, "Trespassing, including morning and evening walks, and using the University premises as a public thoroughfare is strictly prohibited. All individuals who want to enter the University campus for any purpose between 7:00 P.M. to 7:00 A.M. must carry valid Identity Cards (issued by Jadavpur University) which is to be produced at the University Gates as and when required."

For outsiders wanting to enter the campus for some reason or the other, the circular said, "If a person does not have an ID Card issued by Jadavpur University, he/she will have to produce some other valid proof of identity and enter the details of the person, whom he/she is going to meet (including a contact number of the said person) in a register which is to be kept at the gate of the University."

It is noted that all these guidelines were already there and were issued before but it was not followed and students usually ignored them.

But this time, this move by Jadavpur University comes after the tragic discovery of a female student’s body under mysterious circumstances near a waterbody inside the campus on Thursday night.

The victim was a third-year English Literature major student who was found dead shortly after 10 p.m and her body was recovered. There was a cultural programme ongoing within the university campus by the members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the students’ wing of the CPI(M). However, the event was stopped immediately as news of the student’s body surfaced but the concerns are now being raised over who permitted the event to continue on campus beyond 10 p.m.

The student was found in an unresponsive state and was rushed to K.P.C. Medical College & Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

This tragic incident was a shock for the students, teachers and the family of the girl. It serves as a painful reminder of how fragile and precious life truly is.

The tragedy comes just weeks after Jadavpur University was ranked the top state university in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, and placed ninth in the overall university category, a recognition that had drawn widespread appreciation.

(With IANS Inputs)