Jaffrabad, Babarpur metro stations gates closed amid anti-CAA protest

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed the entry and exit gates of two Delhi Metro stations, Maujpur-Babarpur and Jaffrabad on Monday (February 24) morning. Trains will not halt at these stations.

DMRC announced this on their official twitter handle and said, "Entry & exit of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations."

DMRC took this decision in the wake of ongoing protests in Jaffrabad area against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The protests turned violent in the area after hundreds of anti-CAA protesters, mostly women, blocked a road near the Jaffrabad metro station which connects Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

This is the second time in the last 24 hours when DMRC had to close the entry and exit gates of these stations.

There has been a countrywide protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which was enacted into law on December 12, 2019.

The Amendment benefits Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Christian and Parsi refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who sought refuge in India before December 31, 2014.