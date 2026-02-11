Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3015700https://zeenews.india.com/india/jagan-accuses-tdp-inflating-gsdp-figures-cag-revenue-data-3015700.html
NewsIndiaJagan accuses Andhra govt of cooking up GSDP figures: Cites CAG data for 1.97% revenue growth
YS JAGAN MOHAN REDDY

Jagan accuses Andhra govt of 'cooking up' GSDP figures: Cites CAG data for 1.97% revenue growth

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleges that the N. Chandrababu Naidu-led government is using "self-generated" GSDP stats to mask an economic crisis. Citing CAG reports, Jagan points to a massive gap between the claimed 11% growth and the actual 1.97% tax revenue rise.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 07:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jagan accuses Andhra govt of 'cooking up' GSDP figures: Cites CAG data for 1.97% revenue growthYSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy addresses the media. (PHOTO: ANI)

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sharply criticized the TDP-led coalition government on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. He accused the administration of fabricating economic data. Jagan claimed the government is presenting "cooked-up" Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) figures to create an illusion of prosperity while the state’s actual revenues remain "abysmally low."

The opposition leader said the statistics were created by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) instead of independent agencies to mislead the public and investors.

The GSDP vs. revenue gap: A 'puzzling' disparity

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Jagan pointed out a significant contradiction between the government’s growth claims and official tax data. He noted that while the state says it is doing better than the national economy, the treasury does not show this growth.

TDP government claims: Nominal GSDP growth of 11.75% for FY 2024-25 (compared to national 9.8%) and an estimate of 10.75% for FY 2025-26 (compared to national 8%).

The reality check: Citing CAG data for the first nine months of the current fiscal year, Jagan mentioned that tax revenues grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of just 1.97%.

"It would probably confuse all the economists in the world as to how a State claiming 11.09% GSDP growth can show such abysmally low tax revenue growth," Reddy posted on 'X'.

National rankings: Second from the bottom  

The YSRCP leader used comparative data to show the state’s fiscal health alongside the rest of the country. According to his analysis of CAG accounts from 23 states:

Tax revenue growth: Andhra Pradesh ranks 22nd out of 23 states, second from the bottom nationally.

National comparison: While the Central Government’s gross tax revenues grew by 9.64% in the same period, Andhra Pradesh managed only 1.97%.

Allegations of 'false propaganda'  

Jagan also alleged that under N. Chandrababu Naidu's leadership, the state excels only in negative metrics. He stated that if there were any categories where Andhra Pradesh ranked first, they would be debt, corruption, political vendetta, and false propaganda.

The former CM contended that the lack of revenue growth clearly indicates a troubling economic slowdown that the government is trying to hide with "self-generated" figures that lack credibility.

Current political context

These allegations arise as the TDP government promotes the "Swarna Andhra Vision 2030," which aims for a 15% annual growth rate. While the state government claims to have the third-fastest-growing real GSDP in the country, the opposition's emphasis on CAG figures has sparked significant fiscal debate in the state assembly.

There has been no immediate official response from the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regarding these specific allegations.

ALSO READIndia as key US supply chain hub to bypass China, says USTR Greer

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan
T20 World Cup 2026: Farhan, Usman Tariq lead Pakistan to 32-run win over USA
Sri Lanka
Huge blow to co-hosts Sri Lanka: Star all-rounder ruled out of T20 WC 2026
US-India
India as key US supply chain hub to bypass China, says USTR Greer
'H-1B visa programme
US lawmaker introduces bill to eliminate H-1B visa programme by 2027
India vs Namibia
Delhi Metro extends services for India vs Namibia T20 World Cup match
New Zealand vs UAE
T20 World Cup 2026: Seifert, Allen power New Zealand to thumping win over UAE
Pakistan Navy Chief Malaysia Visit
As PM Modi lands in Malaysia, disturbed Pak sends naval chief to Kuala Lumpur
US Greenland Controversy
US Vice President JD Vance revives Trump's Greenland annexation bid
General M M Naravane
Unpublished or Leaked? Row over General Naravane’s memoir | Explained
IND vs NAM
India's predicted playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia