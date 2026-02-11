Jagan accuses Andhra govt of 'cooking up' GSDP figures: Cites CAG data for 1.97% revenue growth

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sharply criticized the TDP-led coalition government on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. He accused the administration of fabricating economic data. Jagan claimed the government is presenting "cooked-up" Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) figures to create an illusion of prosperity while the state’s actual revenues remain "abysmally low."

The opposition leader said the statistics were created by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) instead of independent agencies to mislead the public and investors.

The GSDP vs. revenue gap: A 'puzzling' disparity

Jagan pointed out a significant contradiction between the government’s growth claims and official tax data. He noted that while the state says it is doing better than the national economy, the treasury does not show this growth.

TDP government claims: Nominal GSDP growth of 11.75% for FY 2024-25 (compared to national 9.8%) and an estimate of 10.75% for FY 2025-26 (compared to national 8%).

The reality check: Citing CAG data for the first nine months of the current fiscal year, Jagan mentioned that tax revenues grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of just 1.97%.

"It would probably confuse all the economists in the world as to how a State claiming 11.09% GSDP growth can show such abysmally low tax revenue growth," Reddy posted on 'X'.

At a time when State is confronting a worrying economic slowdown, very clearly evident from the Government…

National rankings: Second from the bottom

The YSRCP leader used comparative data to show the state’s fiscal health alongside the rest of the country. According to his analysis of CAG accounts from 23 states:

Tax revenue growth: Andhra Pradesh ranks 22nd out of 23 states, second from the bottom nationally.

National comparison: While the Central Government’s gross tax revenues grew by 9.64% in the same period, Andhra Pradesh managed only 1.97%.

Allegations of 'false propaganda'

Jagan also alleged that under N. Chandrababu Naidu's leadership, the state excels only in negative metrics. He stated that if there were any categories where Andhra Pradesh ranked first, they would be debt, corruption, political vendetta, and false propaganda.

The former CM contended that the lack of revenue growth clearly indicates a troubling economic slowdown that the government is trying to hide with "self-generated" figures that lack credibility.

Current political context

These allegations arise as the TDP government promotes the "Swarna Andhra Vision 2030," which aims for a 15% annual growth rate. While the state government claims to have the third-fastest-growing real GSDP in the country, the opposition's emphasis on CAG figures has sparked significant fiscal debate in the state assembly.

There has been no immediate official response from the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regarding these specific allegations.

