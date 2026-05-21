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NewsIndiaJagan Mohan Reddy accuses CM Chandrababu Naidu of misleading people over Amaravati
JAGAN MOHAN REDDY

Jagan Mohan Reddy accuses CM Chandrababu Naidu of misleading people over Amaravati

YSRCP Supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a fierce attack on AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, calling the Rs 2 lakh crore Amaravati capital project an "unviable scam" designed to mislead the public.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 21, 2026, 05:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Jagan Mohan Reddy accuses CM Chandrababu Naidu of misleading people over AmaravatiYSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy addresses a press conference in Amaravati. (IANS)

 

YSRCP supremo and former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a strong tirade against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, alleging that he was using the construction of capital Amaravati as a cover for multi-crore scam projects. Jagan claimed that the capital plan was itself not financially viable since merely constructing the basic infrastructural amenities required an astronomical cost of Rs 2 lakh crore.

Speaking at a press meet held at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, the leader of the opposition said that the chief minister was actually indulging in spreading "false illusions" in the minds of people while actually sabotaging efforts to build a sustainable capital city for the state.

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"Despite knowing that a Rs 2 lakh crore project cannot be implemented under current economic realities, Naidu is creating false impressions about the capital city to facilitate his scams and cheat the people of Andhra Pradesh," Reddy stated.

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Debt crisis: 'Self financing' model fails

As per the report, Reddy said that the "self-financing" project model for building the greenfield capital, as propagated by the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), had become "totally unworkable and ineffective." In order to prove this point, he cited financial numbers provided by companies and the state budget.

As per the statement given by the leader, the TDP government has so far been borrowing an impressive Rs 47,387 crore to finance the construction of the Amaravati capital. Further, it was revealed that the state government has set aside Rs 9,200 crore in its budget only for the development of this single property.

Two years of coalition government: 'Jungle Raj' and unfulfilled promises

With just less than two years in power for the TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh, Reddy contended that the common man has gained nothing whatsoever in terms of any material benefits from Naidu's government. Rather, he accused the incumbent government of neglecting public welfare schemes entirely to perpetuate an organized robbery.

In addition to all these accusations, Reddy also made it clear that the present administration has made Andhra Pradesh into a "mafia kingdom" ruled by a "jungle raj." As per him, while in an atmosphere of constant "corruption and loot," the Chief Minister was indulging in very careful "diversionary politics" to divert people's attention from his primary responsibilities as the state's head.

No official statement has yet been put forward from the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

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