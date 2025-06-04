Jagan Mohan Reddy Slams 'Red Book Constitution' After Tenali Police Brutality On Dalit Youths

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday visited the families of three young men in Tenali who were allegedly subjected to police torture and public assault. He described the incident as indicative of a broader institutional decline under the current administration, referring to it as evidence of the "Red Book Constitution" — a term he uses to critique the state's governance.

The alleged incident occurred on April 25, involving Chebrolu John Victor, Karimullah, and Doma Rakesh. According to reports, the three men were detained, forced to sit on the roadside, and beaten with batons in public view. Reddy claimed they were also threatened with electric shocks while in custody.

"In the state of Andhra Pradesh, every institution has taken a back seat," Reddy said. "Thanks to the N. Chandrababu government and the Red Book Constitution, the police have become complicit in these activities."

While the YSR Congress Party condemned the incident and called for an impartial investigation, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha defended the police's actions. She stated that the police were acting against individuals involved in criminal activities. "Police acted against rowdy sheeters and the ganja batch. It is not right to attribute caste and religion to this," she said in a public statement.

The victims belong to Dalit and minority communities, raising concerns among rights groups who have called for an independent probe into the incident. The episode has further intensified the political standoff between the TDP government and the opposition YSRCP over law enforcement and civil liberties in the state.