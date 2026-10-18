/Jagan Reddy regrets backing 2023 law on Election Commissioner appointments, accuses TDP of poll interference

#WATCH | Tadepalli, Andhra Pradesh | When asked if he will raise the issue with the Union Home Minister, YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy says, "Definitely. In fact, on three occasions, three Members of Parliament were among the four people accompanying the candidates, including municipal chairperson or mayoral candidates and corporators. These MPs were accompanying the candidates as one of the four permitted persons, and they were assaulted on the premises of the Returning Officer (RO). In a few cases, the police were supporting the TDP goons. The worst part is that the RO did not accept the nomination papers. In a few cases, CRPF personnel who were providing security to the MPs, two of them, both from the Central Government's CRPF security force, were attacked by a TDP mob in the presence of the police. They suffered serious injuries, and all these people are witnesses. This is the plight of MPs. In another case, an MP accompanied a candidate, and the nomination papers were torn in the presence of the police. In another case, an MP accompanied the candidates, and the police resorted to a lathi charge and fired AK-47s. This is the state of affairs in Andhra Pradesh. If this is the situation even during the filing of nomination papers, you can imagine what the situation would be when someone has to contest a free and fair election. We are demanding that Central Government forces be deployed to conduct these elections. Number two, we are demanding that online nominations be accepted, or that a centralised nomination acceptance office be opened in Vijayawada, where the SEC itself can accept nominations at a central location. Alternatively, an online system should be introduced. Thirdly, we are demanding CCTV footage from outside and inside polling stations, in strong rooms, and in counting halls. We are also concerned about the possible tampering of ballot boxes. CCTV footage should be made available in the counting halls as well, where Form 17C can be properly inspected and the counting procedure thoroughly monitored. All these CCTV recordings should be made available..."