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  • /Jagan Reddy regrets backing 2023 law on Election Commissioner appointments, accuses TDP of poll interference

Jagan Reddy regrets backing 2023 law on Election Commissioner appointments, accuses TDP of poll interference

Reddy accused the TDP-led coalition government of misusing official machinery and alleged that police were failing to act against ruling-party leaders involved in intimidation and attacks on YSRCP candidates.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 07:43 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 07:45 PM IST
Jagan Reddy regrets backing 2023 law on Election Commissioner appointments, accuses TDP of poll interference
Image Credit: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP chief Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (IANS)

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Jagan Reddy regrets backing 2023 law on Election Commissioner appointments, accuses TDP of poll interference
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