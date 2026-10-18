/Jagan Reddy regrets backing 2023 law on Election Commissioner appointments, accuses TDP of poll interference

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday said he regretted supporting the 2023 law governing the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners, arguing that the ruling party should not control the selection of officials responsible for overseeing elections.
Addressing a press conference after meeting Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha, Reddy also accused the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led coalition government of preventing opposition candidates from filing nominations for the upcoming local body elections.
He demanded steps to ensure free and fair polls, including the deployment of central forces and CCTV surveillance throughout the election process.
Reddy said the YSRCP had previously supported the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, which provides for the appointment of election commissioners.
He said the party now considered that support a mistake.
“Earlier at the Centre, YSRCP supported the system wherein the ruling party can nominate the Election Commissioner but today we are regretting the mistake we made by supporting it,” the YSRCP chief said.
He argued that the ruling party should not be allowed to appoint the officials responsible for supervising elections, whether at the state or central level.
Reddy called for the restoration of the earlier appointment system, under which a panel comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India would select the Chief Election Commissioner.
Using an analogy to underline his objection, he said a student should not be allowed to appoint the examiner responsible for assessing them.
“No matter, how sincere is the examiner, he has to face the criticism, if appointment is not done by a neutral body,” he said.
Reddy argued that the presence of the Chief Justice of India on the selection panel would help ensure neutrality. He criticised the current arrangement, under which the Prime Minister and a Union minister nominated by him have two votes, while the Leader of Opposition has one.
“Currently, Prime Minister and a Minister nominated by the Prime Minister have two votes and Leader of Opposition one vote. Since two votes go in favour of one person, he will be a nominee of the government. This is a flaw in the system. We realised this after we made the mistake,” he said.
The YSRCP chief said reforms were necessary to protect the credibility of the electoral system. He also called for changes to the process of appointing State Election Commissioners, arguing that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu or the TDP should not have the authority to appoint the state poll official.
Reddy questioned Punetha’s impartiality, alleging that his previous tenure as Chief Secretary under Naidu raised concerns about the independence of the State Election Commission.
#WATCH | Tadepalli, Andhra Pradesh | When asked if he will raise the issue with the Union Home Minister, YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy says, "Definitely. In fact, on three occasions, three Members of Parliament were among the four people accompanying the candidates, including municipal chairperson or mayoral candidates and corporators. These MPs were accompanying the candidates as one of the four permitted persons, and they were assaulted on the premises of the Returning Officer (RO). In a few cases, the police were supporting the TDP goons. The worst part is that the RO did not accept the nomination papers. In a few cases, CRPF personnel who were providing security to the MPs, two of them, both from the Central Government's CRPF security force, were attacked by a TDP mob in the presence of the police. They suffered serious injuries, and all these people are witnesses. This is the plight of MPs. In another case, an MP accompanied a candidate, and the nomination papers were torn in the presence of the police. In another case, an MP accompanied the candidates, and the police resorted to a lathi charge and fired AK-47s. This is the state of affairs in Andhra Pradesh. If this is the situation even during the filing of nomination papers, you can imagine what the situation would be when someone has to contest a free and fair election. We are demanding that Central Government forces be deployed to conduct these elections. Number two, we are demanding that online nominations be accepted, or that a centralised nomination acceptance office be opened in Vijayawada, where the SEC itself can accept nominations at a central location. Alternatively, an online system should be introduced. Thirdly, we are demanding CCTV footage from outside and inside polling stations, in strong rooms, and in counting halls. We are also concerned about the possible tampering of ballot boxes. CCTV footage should be made available in the counting halls as well, where Form 17C can be properly inspected and the counting procedure thoroughly monitored. All these CCTV recordings should be made available..."— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026
The meeting with Punetha came amid allegations by the YSRCP that candidates from the opposition party were being prevented from filing nominations for the upcoming municipal and local body elections.
After meeting the State Election Commissioner in Vijayawada, Reddy said he had submitted a complaint backed by evidence of alleged obstruction during the nomination process.
“We have lodged a complaint showing evidence of how YSRCP candidates were not allowed to file nominations and will also meet the Governor later in the day,” he said.
Reddy said he had received an assurance that anyone wishing to file a nomination would be given an opportunity to do so. He urged the commission to ensure that nomination papers were accepted and that candidates could reach the designated centres without intimidation.
He also called for police escorts for candidates travelling to nomination centres, alongside central force deployment and CCTV coverage throughout the process.
“There cannot be free and fair polls in this dispensation,” he said.
Reddy alleged that opposition candidates had faced threats, attacks and illegal cases, while officials were refusing to accept their nomination papers. He also questioned whether the State Election Commission was taking adequate steps to protect candidates and enforce election rules.
“The SEC becoming a part of the undemocratic practice of stopping nominations would be recorded for the first time in history. The SEC should not be a part of it,” he said.
Reddy accused the TDP-led coalition government of misusing official machinery and alleged that police were failing to act against ruling-party leaders involved in intimidation and attacks on YSRCP candidates.
He questioned the conduct of the election process, alleging that reservations had been allocated arbitrarily, wards and divisions had been altered at will, and candidates had been given only three days to file nominations.
He also alleged that police were not taking action against TDP leaders carrying weapons or those accused of attacking YSRCP candidates. Reddy questioned why attacks and alleged attempts on candidates’ lives were occurring if the ruling coalition enjoyed public support.
He further alleged that although the TDP, Jana Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were contesting together, TDP candidates were being fielded under the banners of its alliance partners.
The YSRCP chief also questioned reports of police firing and accused law enforcement personnel of failing to protect opposition candidates during the nomination process.
These allegations were made by Reddy and the YSRCP; the claims were not independently established in the information provided.
The YSRCP has sought intervention from the State Election Commission and said Reddy would also meet the Governor over the alleged obstruction of candidates.
The party has called for the commission to ensure that every eligible candidate seeking to contest the local body elections is allowed to submit their nomination papers.
The dispute has brought the appointment process for election officials and allegations of interference in the local body polls into focus, with Reddy demanding institutional reforms and stronger safeguards for opposition candidates.
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