/Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: President Murmu, PM Modi and Amit Shah extends greetings to devotees

In a post on X, President Murmu said, "On the auspicious occasion of Mahaprabhu's Rath Yatra, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all the devotees of Shri Jagannath in India and abroad. As per popular belief, during the great tradition of this holy journey, Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath, along with Chakra Raj Sudarshan, elder brother Balabhadra, and sister Subhadra, meets His devotees. This emotional occasion of the union between the devotees and the Lord is truly unique. I pray that by the grace of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath, the happiness and prosperity of our country and its citizens continue to grow evermore. Jai Jagannath!"