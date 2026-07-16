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Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: President Murmu, PM Modi and Amit Shah extends greetings to devotees

In Puri, the three sacred chariots are ready for the annual festival. Lakhs of devotees are expected to join one of the world's largest and oldest chariot festivals.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 09:56 AM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 10:05 AM IST
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: President Murmu, PM Modi and Amit Shah extends greetings to devotees
Image Credit: ANI. Security personnel stand guard near the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balbhadra and Goddess Subhadra.

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