/Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: President Murmu, PM Modi and Amit Shah extends greetings to devotees

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday extended their wishes to devotees on the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra. The annual festival will begin on Thursday in Puri, Odisha. The three sacred chariots are ready after traditional rituals. Lakhs of devotees are expected to take part in one of the biggest Hindu festivals in the country.
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday extended her heartfelt wishes to devotees on the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri.
In a post on X, President Murmu said, "On the auspicious occasion of Mahaprabhu's Rath Yatra, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all the devotees of Shri Jagannath in India and abroad. As per popular belief, during the great tradition of this holy journey, Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath, along with Chakra Raj Sudarshan, elder brother Balabhadra, and sister Subhadra, meets His devotees. This emotional occasion of the union between the devotees and the Lord is truly unique. I pray that by the grace of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath, the happiness and prosperity of our country and its citizens continue to grow evermore. Jai Jagannath!"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to all the devotees of Shri Jagannath. He prayed that Lord Jagannath's blessings remain upon everyone forever.
In a post on X, PM Modi said, "On the auspicious occasion of Mahaprabhu Jagannath's Rath Yatra, I wish that His blessings remain upon all of us forever. May His divine grace infuse new energy into the lives of all compatriots. O Lord of lords Jagannath, who is saluted by both gods and demons. O Supreme Soul, who is of pure fame, imperishable, and infinite, salutations unto You!"
Home Minister Amit Shah attended the Mangala Aarti at the Shri Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad. He sought the blessings of the Lord and prayed for the well-being of everyone.
In a post on X, Home Minister Shah said, "On the auspicious occasion of the Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra, I attended the Mangala Aarti at the Shri Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad and sought the blessings of the Lord. Filled with devotion and faith, this moment always offers a truly special experience. I pray to Lord Shri Jagannath to shower His blessings upon everyone. Jai Jagannath!"
In Puri, the three sacred chariots are set to be brought from the Rathakhala to the front of the Jagannath Temple after traditional rituals.
The three chariots are Nandighosha of Lord Jagannath, Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra and Darpadalana of Devi Subhadra. They will be moved after the Agyan Mala Bije ritual. This marks the final stage of preparations before the Rath Yatra begins on Thursday.
Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the oldest and largest chariot festivals in the world. It is celebrated every year in Puri, Odisha. The festival marks the journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra in large wooden chariots.
The deities travel from the 12th-century Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, believed to be their aunt's home. The festival allows people from all communities to have the darshan of the deities and seek their blessings.
The Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the most important festivals in Hinduism. Every year, lakhs of devotees gather in Puri to witness the procession. Authorities have made detailed security and traffic arrangements to ensure the festival is peaceful and well managed.
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