Jagat Pal Nadda takes over as BJP chief from Amit Shah

Senior BJP leader Jagat Pal Nadda on Monday (January 20) took charge as BJP chief, succeeding Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Nadda was elected as the BJP president unopposed in the presence of Shah and several other senior BJP leaders.

Earlier on Monday, several senior leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled state had filed nominations in support of Nadda at the BJP headquarters. It is to be noted that Nadda enjoys the support of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah.

In July 2019, Nadda was appointed as BJP's working president after the inclusion of Shah in PM Modi's cabinet. His elevation to the post of working president sent a clear message that the veteran leader from Himachal Pradesh leader was the top choice of PM Modi and Shah for the post of BJP president. The BJP has always elected its president with consensus and without any contest and this is one of the prime reason why Nadda was elected unopposed to the coveted position.

Nadda's election ended Shah's tenure of over five-and-a-half years during which he helped the BJP become a force to reckon with and Shah was largely instrumental in helping the BJP two consecutive Lok Sabha election under the leadership of PM Modi.

It may be recalled that Nadda was in-charge of the BJP's election campaign in Uttar Pradesh before the 2019 Lok Sabha election. He played an important role in helping the BJP win 62 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh despite a tough challenge from the alliance of the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.