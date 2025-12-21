Jaguar Jets In Oman To Be Dismantled, What Will India Actually Get?

New Delhi: India has now become the only country in the world still operating the Anglo-French SEPECAT Jaguar strike aircraft. To keep this ageing but vital platform flying, the country is set to acquire additional Jaguars from Oman, which retired its fleet in 2014.

The decision highlights the continued operational value of the Jaguar for the Indian Air Force (IAF). It also draws attention to shrinking fighter strength and long delays in inducting new aircraft.

How Many Jaguars Does Oman Have?

According to The War Zone, India and Oman have reached an understanding under which an unspecified number of Muscat’s retired Jaguar aircraft will be transferred to New Delhi.

Starting in 1977, Oman’s Royal Air Force operated a total of 27 British-built Jaguars. This included 20 single-seat fighters, five twin-seat trainers and two ex-Royal Air Force aircraft that were brought in to replace older jets.

At least 13 of these aircraft were involved in accidents over the years, leaving a maximum of around 14 airframes believed to be intact. Additional usable components may also be recovered from aircraft that were declared unserviceable during their operational life.

How India Originally Inducted The Jaguar

The IAF selected the Jaguar in 1978 for its deep penetration strike aircraft requirement. As an interim solution, India acquired 18 aircraft from Royal Air Force stocks. This was followed by the direct purchase of 40 flyaway aircraft from British Aerospace.

India later inducted around 128 more Jaguars that were licence-produced domestically by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited under a technology transfer agreement.

Oman Jaguars To Land In India As Parts

Reports indicate that the former Omani Jaguars will not be inducted into IAF service as complete aircraft. Instead, they will be dismantled in Oman and shipped to India as spare parts. These components will be used to sustain India’s existing Jaguar fleet, which remains in active demand despite its age.

Dismantling the aircraft in Oman is expected to simplify transportation and logistics.

France’s Help Keeps India’s Jaguars Flying

Sourcing Jaguar spares has become increasingly difficult worldwide. India sought French assistance during 2018-19. France, which retired its last Jaguars in 2005, supplied India with 31 complete airframes along with a wide range of components.

New Delhi paid only the transportation costs for this transfer, which helped extend the operational life of the Indian fleet.

How Many Jaguars India Still Operates

These airframes and spare parts are presently supporting six Jaguar squadrons in the IAF, each typically operating between 18 and 20 aircraft. The overall numbers have continued to decline. This year alone, three Jaguar aircraft have been lost in separate incidents.

Last Jaguar Built In India In 2008

According to available reports, the newly built Jaguar rolled off HAL’s production line in 2008. By that time, production in the United Kingdom and France had already ended years earlier.

Since then, obtaining new components, refurbished systems and even overhauled engines has become an increasingly complex task, making alternative sources such as Oman critical for sustaining the fleet.

The move to secure Omani Jaguars reflects the IAF’s determination to keep a proven strike aircraft operational, even as it navigates the challenges of an ageing fleet and slow induction of replacements.