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  • /Jail calls, recce videos & Rs 5 crore extortion plan: Who are the 3 Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooters arrested by Delhi Police?

Jail calls, recce videos & Rs 5 crore extortion plan: Who are the 3 Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooters arrested by Delhi Police?

The Delhi Police Special Task Force arrested the three alleged shooters on Sunday (July 12).

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 06:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 06:00 PM IST
Jail calls, recce videos & Rs 5 crore extortion plan: Who are the 3 Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooters arrested by Delhi Police?

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