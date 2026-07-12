/Jail calls, recce videos & Rs 5 crore extortion plan: Who are the 3 Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooters arrested by Delhi Police?

New Delhi: The arrest of three alleged shooters working for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Delhi’s Rohini has purportedly revealed a larger network involving planned attacks, extortion attempts and connections with other gang members, according to the police.
The Delhi Police Special Task Force arrested the three alleged shooters on Sunday (July 12). One of them has been identified as Abhinav from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. During the investigation, the police claim to have found that he had been in contact with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi through a video call.
The police also suspect his involvement in the murder of Greater Kailash gym owner Nadir Shah, who was shot dead on the night of September 12, 2024. Investigators said Abhinav was present at the spot as a backup shooter during the attack and had conducted a recce of the deceased about a month before the murder.
As per the preliminary investigation, the accused was part of the team that had planned the attack on Nadir Shah, who was shot outside his gym in South Delhi's Greater Kailash-I area on September 12, 2024. He later succumbed to his injuries.
The police found that Abhinav had earlier surveyed the location and was involved in preparations for the killing. Investigators also claim to have found that Bishnoi had talked to Abhinav through a video call while being lodged in jail. The police are examining the details of these alleged communications and the role of other people associated with the purported network.
The probe has also revealed that Abhinav was in contact with Randeep Malik, a gangster based in the United States who is considered close to Bishnoi. The police are also looking into his alleged links with a former strongman politician from Uttar Pradesh and a known criminal from the state.
Of the three alleged shooters arrested from Rohini, two have been identified as residents of Azamgarh. They are Abhinav and Vivek. The third accused is from Delhi.
The police said the accused had recently come out of jail and were allegedly involved in criminal activities even before their arrest. Investigators are trying to establish their role in other cases and identify the people who helped them operate in Delhi.
The police claimed that have found that the alleged shooters had conducted surveillance at several locations in Delhi before their arrest. They were staying at a hotel in the city and were allegedly preparing to carry out a major crime.
The police said the accused had earlier demanded extortion amounts of up to Rs 5 crore from several people. They were allegedly working with gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Anil Pandit and Deepak Boxer.
Rohini District DCP Shashank Jaiswal said the accused used calls and threats to target victims for extortion.
"These gangsters used to call victims and demand extortion money. Whenever they got an opportunity, they would get firing incidents carried out near the targets to intimidate them. They were conducting recce and planning to threaten victims and extort money from them," he said.
He added, "We stopped this attempt before they could succeed. The gangsters involved included Randeep Malik, Harry Boxer and Anil Pandit. They were demanding extortion money, initially Rs 1 crore and then Rs 2 or Rs 5 crore. The amount was in this range. They had come to Delhi and stayed in different hotels."
According to police officials, the accused were traced after they met their associates in the national capital on June 30 and July 3. The police said they used technical surveillance to identify phone numbers used by the suspects and tracked their movements.
After locating their hideout, they arrested the three alleged shooters. During the search, officers allegedly seized their mobile phones, which contained four to five videos showing locations they had allegedly surveyed.
The investigation into the gang’s network and the planned attacks is continuing as police examine the links between the arrested shooters, jailed gang members and other associates operating across different states.
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