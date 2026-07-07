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Jail for Telangana DSP who amassed illegal assets worth Rs 300 crore

The ACB arrested him days after searches at multiple locations linked to him and the investigation into alleged corruption and illegal assets.

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 04:12 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 04:12 PM IST
Jail for Telangana DSP who amassed illegal assets worth Rs 300 crore
Image Credit: IANS

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