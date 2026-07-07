/Jail for Telangana DSP who amassed illegal assets worth Rs 300 crore

HYDERABAD: A city court on Tuesday sent suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sankireddy Bheem Reddy to judicial custody for 14 days in the Disproportionate Assets case registered by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) after he was allegedly found to be owning illegal assets worth about Rs.300 crore.
The ACB, which arrested the tainted official on Monday evening, produced him before designated ACB Court on Tuesday. Following the court order, he was shifted to Chanchalguda Central Jail.
The ACB arrested him days after searches at multiple locations linked to him and the investigation into alleged corruption and illegal assets.
Bheem Reddy, who was posted at Police Computer Services (PCS), was arrested at about 7.40 p.m. on Monday from his residence in Vessella Meadows, Ibrahimbagh.
The anti-graft agency said that he had acquired disproportionate assets to his known sources of income by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service.
The ACB officials had carried out simultaneous searches at the officer's residence and 15 other premises linked to his relatives, friends, alleged benamidars and associates across Telangana and Karnataka on July 2.
The assets seized by the ACB during the searches are estimated to be valued at around Rs.300 crore, making it one of the biggest anti-corruption cases involving a Telangana police officer.
The properties found during searches include one villa at Vessella Meadows, Ibrahimbagh, one residential house G+2+Pent House at Telecom Nagar, one flat in Sai Prabha Residency, Telecom Nagar, one flat at Kranti Ceon Apartments at Gachibowli, share in G+5 Commercial Complex measuring 500 square yards in Lancohills Road, Manikonda, one commercial space admeasuring 3,000 sft. near Manikonda Marrichettu Junction, two residential flats at Abhinanda Residency at Tellapur, one 500 Sq. Yards open plot at Pragathi Resorts, 3.5 acres of agricultural land at Zaheerabad, Sangareddy, six acres of agricultural land in Karnataka, another 38 acres of agricultural land in Karnataka, one acre of land at Devanahalli, Bengaluru, one open plot measuring 200 Sq. Yards near Kamineni Hospital, Nagole, one open plot measuring 400 Sq. Yards near GPR Housing Society, Patancheru, one open plot measuring 200 Sq. Yards at Patancheru, one parcel of land measuring 1,000 Sq. Yards at Mominpet, Vikarabad, two acres of agricultural land at Mominpet, Vikarabad, investment of Rs. 75 lakh in M/s Sri Raghavendra Rock Sand Minerals and agriculture land measuring 4-20 acres at Muchintala village, CC Kunta.
Further, during the searches, net cash of approximately Rs. 3.60 lakh was recovered in the house of the accused officer. Another Rs. 40 lakh in cash was found in another one of his benami houses. Gold ornaments weighing about 2 kilograms, silver articles weighing about 20 kilograms were also uncovered. The ACB also found bank balances of approximately Rs. 19.91 lakh.
The ACB had stepped up investigation after it reportedly recovered a personal handwritten diary from the officer. Written by Bheem Reddy before he left on the Char Dham pilgrimage with his wife in May, the diary listed properties, investments, liabilities and the names of alleged benamis.
The accused officer allegedly shared scanned copies of the diary with his two sons through WhatsApp before leaving for Char Dham.
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