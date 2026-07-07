/Jail for Telangana DSP who amassed illegal assets worth Rs 300 crore

The properties found during searches include one villa at Vessella Meadows, Ibrahimbagh, one residential house G+2+Pent House at Telecom Nagar, one flat in Sai Prabha Residency, Telecom Nagar, one flat at Kranti Ceon Apartments at Gachibowli, share in G+5 Commercial Complex measuring 500 square yards in Lancohills Road, Manikonda, one commercial space admeasuring 3,000 sft. near Manikonda Marrichettu Junction, two residential flats at Abhinanda Residency at Tellapur, one 500 Sq. Yards open plot at Pragathi Resorts, 3.5 acres of agricultural land at Zaheerabad, Sangareddy, six acres of agricultural land in Karnataka, another 38 acres of agricultural land in Karnataka, one acre of land at Devanahalli, Bengaluru, one open plot measuring 200 Sq. Yards near Kamineni Hospital, Nagole, one open plot measuring 400 Sq. Yards near GPR Housing Society, Patancheru, one open plot measuring 200 Sq. Yards at Patancheru, one parcel of land measuring 1,000 Sq. Yards at Mominpet, Vikarabad, two acres of agricultural land at Mominpet, Vikarabad, investment of Rs. 75 lakh in M/s Sri Raghavendra Rock Sand Minerals and agriculture land measuring 4-20 acres at Muchintala village, CC Kunta.