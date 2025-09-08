Jail, Threats, And Conspiracies Can Never Intimidate Any Soldier Of AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Police arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that this happened after he demanded a hospital for his constituency.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, senior leader Manish Sisodia, and MP Sanjay Singh condemned the arrest, calling it an attempt by Amit Shah’s police to crush the legitimate voice of the people and punish an elected representative for raising their rightful demand.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, in a post on X, stated: “Is demanding a hospital for the people such a grave crime that an elected MLA has been thrown in jail for it? Mehraj Malik is a lion of the Aam Aadmi Party. He will always fight as the voice of the people for their rights. Jail, threats, and conspiracies can never intimidate any soldier of AAP.”

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia also slammed the arrest, stating: “The police of dictators have arrested AAP MLA Mehraj Malik in Jammu & Kashmir for demanding a hospital. This is the open dictatorship of the Modi-Shah government, blinded by its hunger for power, where those who raise the voice of the people’s rights are treated as a threat. But history bears witness, whenever dictatorship rises, revolution and resistance grow stronger.”

Senior AAP Leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh too lashed out at the arrest, posting on X: “AAP MLA Mehraj Malik was raising his voice for a hospital in his constituency when Jammu & Kashmir Police arrested him. This is nothing but dictatorship by the regime. Mehraj Malik is a courageous leader; such cowardly action cannot scare him.”