Jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi demands ransom of Rs 5 crore from businessman in Delhi

Jitendra Gogi, one of the most dreaded gangsters of Delhi, has demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore from a renowned businessman of the national capital from inside Delhi's high-security Tihar jail.

Police raided the jail premises after receiving complaint of ransom call and has seized 3 mobile phones from Gogi, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. It may be recalled that Gogi was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell in 2019.

Gogi, who is lodged at cell number 8 in Tihar Jail, has demanded the money from well-known businessman from Rohini in Delhi. According to police, the notorious gangster threatened to kill the businessman if he failed to pay him the money.

Delhi Police has taken Gogi in custody and is questioning him in connection with this matter. Delhi Police had kept a reward of Rs 4 lakh on Gogi's head, while Rs 2 lakh reward was announced by Haryana Police. Gogi and his henchmen are also accused of killing a local leader Virendra Mann in Delhi's Narela. Gogi had committed Mann's murder in broad daylight by pumping 26 bullets inside his body.