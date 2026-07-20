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  • /Jailed MP Engineer Rashid announces barefoot march to Parliament and one-day hunger strike in solidarity with NC’s statehood protest

Jailed MP Engineer Rashid announces barefoot march to Parliament and one-day hunger strike in solidarity with NC’s statehood protest

Jailed Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid has backed the National Conference’s July 20 statehood protest while announcing a hunger strike and barefoot march to Parliament, even as he criticised the party’s “weak and diluted” political stance on Jammu and Kashmir’s broader demands.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 04:35 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
Jailed MP Engineer Rashid announces barefoot march to Parliament and one-day hunger strike in solidarity with NC’s statehood protest
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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