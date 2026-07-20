/Jailed MP Engineer Rashid announces barefoot march to Parliament and one-day hunger strike in solidarity with NC’s statehood protest

Jailed Baramulla Member of Parliament (MP) Engineer Rashid has extended his support to the National Conference’s (NC) proposed statehood protest scheduled for July 20. However, he sharply criticized the party for what he described as a “weak and diluted” political stance that limits the larger aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
In a message sent from Tihar Jail and read out by an Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) spokesperson, Engineer Rashid announced that he will observe a day-long hunger strike on July 21 in solidarity with the NC’s protest at Jantar Mantar. He further declared that he will walk barefoot to Parliament that day to demand a meaningful, time-bound, and result-oriented dialogue between the Centre, elected representatives, and other stakeholders.
While the AIP has decided to support the statehood protest "in the larger interest of the people," Engineer Rashid made it clear that this support should not be construed as an endorsement of the National Conference's overall political position. He alleged that the NC has failed to vigorously pursue the broader political and constitutional rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir by restricting its current demand merely to the restoration of statehood.
AIP's core political demands
AIP Chief Spokesperson Inam Un Nabi emphasised that while the party welcomes the National Conference's decision to hold a statehood protest, the move is ultimately "too little, too late."
He reiterated that the AIP remains committed to a much broader platform, consistently advocating for:
The restoration of full statehood, alongside Articles 370 and 35A.
The revocation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).
The immediate release of political prisoners.
The withdrawal of termination orders for government employees.
An end to house demolitions and curbs on the use of the Public Safety Act (PSA).
The complete restoration of all democratic and constitutional rights for the region.
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