/'Jailing youth act of cowardice': Rahul Gandhi slams arrest of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticised the jailing of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders for “waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar”, describing it as an “act of cowardice”.
His remarks came after CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were remanded to five days of judicial custody on Wednesday in connection with the Jantar Mantar trespassing case, while Ajinkya Shinde was released on a personal bond.
Taking to X, Gandhi said, "Waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is not a crime. Jailing youth for it is an act of cowardice. Students. Youth. Journalists. The INDIA bloc. Different banners, one cause. All protests are one: citizens demanding their constitutional rights."
"Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India. We will reclaim it," he added.
The three CJP members were placed under preventive arrest for allegedly trespassing at Jantar Mantar, which has been de-notified as a designated protest venue. They were booked on charges of trespassing, violating bond conditions and obstructing public officials in the discharge of their duties.
Das, Ranka and Shinde were produced before a magistrate at Mandir Marg in New Delhi on Wednesday morning.
In a separate case related to the October 10 protest, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, along with Das and Ranka, was released after furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000. Their release was subject to the condition that they would not be involved in any breach-of-peace cases for one year.
This time, Das and Ranka have been booked on charges of trespassing and violating bond conditions, with the authorities treating them as repeat offenders.
The three CJP leaders were detained on Tuesday morning after crossing police barricades and entering Jantar Mantar, which has been de-notified as a designated protest venue.
They were on their way to protest against the Election Commission of India (ECI) over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The leaders were seen raising slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as they attempted to breach the barricades.
Following the incident, all three were detained by the police.
On October 12, Delhi Police de-notified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site and issued revised guidelines for demonstrations under Standing Order No. L&O/48/2026.
According to the police, the decision was taken based on recommendations made by a committee constituted by the Union Home Ministry.
Three alternative venues have been designated for protests in Delhi: Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi.
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