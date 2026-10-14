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'Jailing youth act of cowardice': Rahul Gandhi slams arrest of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka

Rahul Gandhi condemned the judicial custody of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka as an “act of cowardice” after their detention for allegedly trespassing at Jantar Mantar during a protest against the ECI over alleged SIR irregularities.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 11:26 AM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 11:26 AM IST
'Jailing youth act of cowardice': Rahul Gandhi slams arrest of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka
Image Credit: IANS

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