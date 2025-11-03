Jaipur Accident: 12 Killed, Over 10 Injured As Drunk Dumper Driver Mows Down 17 Vehicles In Harmara

A horrific road accident shook Jaipur’s Harmara area on Monday afternoon when a speeding dumper truck, allegedly driven by a drunk driver, went berserk and ploughed through 17 vehicles over a stretch of nearly 300 metres. The terrifying incident left 12 people dead and more than ten others injured.

The crash took place around 1 p.m. near Loha Mandi in the Vishwakarma Industrial Area (VKI), as the dumper was heading towards a nearby petrol pump from Road Number 14 to get onto the highway. Eyewitnesses said the heavy vehicle was travelling at over 100 km/h when it suddenly swerved out of control, smashing into cars, motorcycles, and pedestrians in its path.

“The dumper kept crushing vehicles and people in its path. Ambulances were called immediately to rush the injured to hospitals,” said a police officer at the scene.

The impact was devastating. Several victims were mutilated beyond recognition, some with limbs severed. Mangled vehicles lay piled across Sikar Road, and bloodstains marked the accident stretch.

Police confirmed the dumper was empty at the time of the incident and continued crashing into vehicles for almost 300 metres before finally coming to a halt.

Rescue operations continued for hours as cranes and ambulances were deployed to clear the wreckage.

Locals created a ruckus at the site, demanding an underpass or safety barrier to prevent similar tragedies. However, the police managed to pacify the crowd.

The seriously injured were shifted to the SMS Hospital Trauma Centre, where emergency protocols were activated to handle the mass casualties. CCTV footage of the incident shows the dumper barrelling down the road, uncontrollably crushing everything in its path.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

More details are awaited as the probe continues.

(With inputs from IANS)