Jaipur Tragedy: Bus Fire Kills 2, Injures Dozens After Hitting 11,000 Volt Live Wire In Manoharpur | VIDEO

Two were electrocuted and more than a dozen injured as a private bus carrying laborers caught fire after coming into contact with a live overhead electric wire in the Manoharpur region of Jaipur on Tuesday.

The accident took place when the bus was plying on an internal 'kaccha' (unpaved) road, taking laborers to a brick kiln at Todi village.

Fatal Fire and Electrocution

Police confirmed the reason behind the unfortunate incident was the bus colliding with a perilously hanging wire. The bus is said to have come into contact with an 11,000-volt power line, resulting in an instant and intense burst of electricity that ignited and rapidly engulfed the bus.

VIDEO | Shahpura, Rajasthan: Two people were killed and over a dozen were injured after a bus caught fire upon coming in contact with a high-tension wire on the Jaipur-Delhi highway.#Rajasthan #JaipurDelhiHighway



Superintendent of Police, Jaipur (Rural), Rashi Dogra Dudi, corroborated that two individuals were killed by electrocution. Fire personnel rushed to put out the fire.

Injured Hurried to Hospital

Over a dozen passengers were injured in the fire and ensuing panic. The injured persons were quickly rushed to SMS Hospital for immediate treatment.

The number of persons injured and the nature of those hospitalized are subject to confirmation. An investigation of the scene and the incident is being carried out by authorities.

This is a developing story. Additional information on the injured and the official investigation underway is awaited.

