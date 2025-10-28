Advertisement
JAIPUR BUS FIRE LIVE WIRE

Jaipur Tragedy: Bus Fire Kills 2, Injures Dozens After Hitting 11,000 Volt Live Wire In Manoharpur | VIDEO

Two people were electrocuted and over a dozen injured after a private bus caught fire from a live 11,000-volt wire in Jaipur's Manoharpur area on Tuesday.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2025, 01:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Jaipur Tragedy: Bus Fire Kills 2, Injures Dozens After Hitting 11,000 Volt Live Wire In Manoharpur | VIDEOTragic Accident in Jaipur: Live Wire Ignites Bus, Two Killed. (PHOTO: ANI)

Two were electrocuted and more than a dozen injured as a private bus carrying laborers caught fire after coming into contact with a live overhead electric wire in the Manoharpur region of Jaipur on Tuesday.

The accident took place when the bus was plying on an internal 'kaccha' (unpaved) road, taking laborers to a brick kiln at Todi village.

Fatal Fire and Electrocution

Police confirmed the reason behind the unfortunate incident was the bus colliding with a perilously hanging wire. The bus is said to have come into contact with an 11,000-volt power line, resulting in an instant and intense burst of electricity that ignited and rapidly engulfed the bus.

Superintendent of Police, Jaipur (Rural), Rashi Dogra Dudi, corroborated that two individuals were killed by electrocution. Fire personnel rushed to put out the fire.

Injured Hurried to Hospital

Over a dozen passengers were injured in the fire and ensuing panic. The injured persons were quickly rushed to SMS Hospital for immediate treatment.

The number of persons injured and the nature of those hospitalized are subject to confirmation. An investigation of the scene and the incident is being carried out by authorities.

This is a developing story. Additional information on the injured and the official investigation underway is awaited.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

