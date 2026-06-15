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  • /Jaipur Courts seized of multiple applications arising from FIRs against realty developer; investigations continue

Jaipur Courts seized of multiple applications arising from FIRs against realty developer; investigations continue

Records of the proceedings show that Pink City Infrastructure Private Ltd. has approached the courts through its authorised representatives in relation to multiple FIRs registered between 2019 and 2023.

Published: Jun 15, 2026, 03:15 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 03:15 PM IST
Jaipur Courts seized of multiple applications arising from FIRs against realty developer; investigations continue
Image Credit: Image: Freepik

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