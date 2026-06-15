/Jaipur Courts seized of multiple applications arising from FIRs against realty developer; investigations continue

The complainant company has sought judicial intervention regarding the status and progress of the investigations being conducted by law enforcement agencies. It was also apprised that Agarwal is far from arrest despite so many cases in law enforcement agencies. Apart from the proceedings before local courts, the cases have also led to action by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has initiated a money laundering investigation based on several FIRs registered by the Rajasthan Police. The agency has conducted searches at premises associated with Agarwal and certain other individuals as part of its inquiry.