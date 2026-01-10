Jaipur Hit-and-Run Case: One Killed, 12 Injured After Audi Car Rams People

In a shocking hit-and-run incident, one person was killed and at least 12 others were injured after an Audi car rammed into them at Kharabas Circle in Jaipur, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred late Friday night near Kharabas Circle in Jaipur’s Journalist Colony. All the injured were rushed to SMS Hospital and Jaipuria Hospital for treatment.

Station House Officer (SHO) Madan Lal informed that one person has died so far, while 12 others sustained injuries.

"1 person has died till now and 12 are injured... 2 people have been detained... The car is registered outside the state, but the owner and the people who were in the car are from Rajasthan," SHO Lal said, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, several of the injured were rushed to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital Trauma Centre for treatment.

BL Yadav, Nodal Incharge at SMS Hospital, said that five injured persons were brought to the hospital.

"As per our information, an Audi car has hit people who were eating at a dhaba on the Khawas circle... 5 patients are here..." he said.

One of the injured, identified as Deewan, told ANI that the group was having food when the car suddenly hit them. "We were eating, and we heard a noise. A car came and hit us..." he added, ANI reported.