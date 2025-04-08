Jaipur Hit-And-Run: Drunk SUV Driver Hits Pedestrians, Three Dead And Six Injured

A drunk SUV driver in Jaipur allegedly hit several pedestrians and vehicles along a seven-km stretch, leading to the deaths of three individuals and six others seriously injured, the police informed on Tuesday.

According to news agency PTI, the Additional DCP (North) Bajrang Singh Shekhawat stated that the driver, who was identified as Usman Khan, is a resident of Rana Colony in Shastri Nagar. He was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The 62-year-old drunk driver is a factory owner, and he drove his vehicle from the MI road to the narrow lanes under the Nahargarh police station area. He struck pedestrians and vehicles on the way.

The police informed that the drunk driver first hit a two-wheeler near the Santosh Mata Temple and then continued to drive. As he drove rashly, Khan crushed those who had fallen on the road and rammed into more people and vehicles along the way.

The car collided with vehicles parked outside the police station. After this, the police and residents stopped the SUV when it got stuck in a narrow lane. The driver was detained on the spot, PTI reported.

"He lost control of the SUV and hit most of the victims in an area of about 500 metres near the Nahargarh police station," the Additional DCP (North) said.

Virendra Singh (48), Mamta Kanwar (50), Monesh Soni (28), Mohammad Jalaluddin (44), Deepika Saini (17), Vijay Narayan (65), Jebunnisha (50), Anshika (24), and Awadhesh Pareek (37) were injured during the accident.

While all of the injured were rushed to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, the doctors declared Mamta Kanwar and Awadhesh Pareek dead. Virendra Singh died later on Tuesday. Hospital authorities said that the condition of the injured individuals remains critical, and they have been admitted to the trauma ward of the SMS Hospital, as per PTI.

The police informed that Khan owns a factory manufacturing iron beds in the Vishwakarma Industrial Area. Also, a medical examination confirmed that he was heavily intoxicated at the time of the accident.

An FIR has been registered against Khan based on a complaint filed by the father of the deceased Mamta Kanwar. This accident has triggered tensions in the area. Police officials from four stations were deployed on Nahargarh Road and nearby areas to maintain law and order.

(with PTI inputs)