Jaipur Rain & Yellow Alert: IMD Warns Of Showers In 9 Districts, Severe Cold Wave Looms In Rajasthan

Jaipur Weather Update: Unexpected weather changes greeted citizens of the capital city Jaipur this morning as sudden and powerful showers lashed the city amidst early winter chill. This unexpected rain caught early morning walkers and commuters on the roads off guard, marking a significant change in the weather pattern in the city.

The sudden change in weather is attributed to a freshly activated Western Disturbance, with the Meteorological Department issuing a Yellow Alert for nine districts in the state and expecting continued light to moderate rainfall with cold, gusty winds.

IMD Issues Rain and Wind Alert

The Meteorological Department confirmed that the activation of a Western Disturbance is responsible for the current weather conditions and thus led to immediate forecasts of rain and high winds across central Rajasthan.

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of Jaipur city in Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/rLoxmCXfsN — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2025

Yellow Alert Districts: A Yellow Alert was issued for Jaipur, Ajmer, Nagaur, and Tonk. These places are likely to get cold winds blowing 20 to 30 kilometres per hour with light to moderate rain in the next hour on Friday.

Wider Rain Forecast: Scattered showers are forecast over the next 24 hours in nine districts, covering the Ajmer, Jaipur, and Udaipur divisions. These include Udaipur, Salumbar, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Tonk, Jaipur, and Dausa.

Fog Forecasted: Moderate to dense fog is also expected to occur in southeast parts of Rajasthan during November 29 and 30.

Severe Cold Expected Next Week

While the current weather is bringing in an immediate chill, the IMD warns that the true cold wave is expected to arrive next week due to northerly winds.

Temperature Drop: Meteorologists predict that night temperatures will fall by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in the first week of December.

Cold Wave Conditions: Cold wave conditions are probable in parts of the Shekhawati region. The coming week is predicted to bring very cold conditions to the state's plains. Although cold winds and cloud cover are prevalent now, night temperatures in many cities remain above normal, giving way to milder cold during the nights.

