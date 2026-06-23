/Jaipur reservation protest turns violent: Police use tear gas, lathi-charge after DNT Mahapanchayat

A violent clash erupted between protesters and the police in Jaipur on Wednesday evening following a Mahapanchayat of nomadic and semi-nomadic (DNT) communities. The protesters, who were demanding a 10 per cent reservation, attempted to march towards the Chief Minister's residence after the gathering. When police stopped them at barricades, the situation escalated into violence.
The protesters allegedly pelted stones at police personnel, prompting the police to resort to a lathi-charge and tear gas shelling to disperse the crowd.
Around a dozen people, including police personnel and local residents, were injured in the violence. Several protesters were also injured during the police action.
A heavy police force was deployed, and authorities said the situation was later brought under control. Around 50 protesters have been detained.
Members of the nomadic and semi-nomadic communities had gathered at Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium for a Mahapanchayat to press their demand for 10 per cent reservation.
After the meeting concluded at around 6 p.m., participants announced a march towards the Chief Minister's residence.
Police had already put extensive security arrangements in place and erected barricades to prevent the march.
When protesters attempted to breach the barricades, a scuffle broke out, which soon turned violent.
DCP (North) Karan Sharma said the police had facilitated a meeting between a delegation of the protesters and senior government officials, and the discussions had been positive.
According to Sharma, despite the talks, some protesters suddenly turned aggressive, attempted to break through the barricades and allegedly misbehaved with local residents.
When police intervened, they allegedly began pelting stones at both police personnel and civilians.
Police then used force, including a lathi-charge and tear gas, to disperse the crowd.
Authorities said more than a dozen people were injured, and around 50 protesters were taken into custody.
Leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Jully condemned the police action, calling the lathi-charge, use of tear gas and stone-pelting during the peaceful protest by the nomadic and semi-nomadic (DNT) community "highly condemnable".
Jully alleged that the government's action against "weaker, deprived and marginalised sections of society" reflected its insensitivity.
He said the BJP government had reduced its response to public grievances to "batons, tear gas and repression" and had failed to resolve issues through dialogue.
He demanded that the state government immediately hold talks with representatives of the DNT community to address their concerns.
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