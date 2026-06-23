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Jaipur reservation protest turns violent: Police use tear gas, lathi-charge after DNT Mahapanchayat

A violent clash erupted in Jaipur as police used tear gas and a lathi-charge on a nomadic community reservation march. 50 detained, over a dozen injured.

Published: Jul 02, 2026, 12:18 AM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 12:18 AM IST
Jaipur reservation protest turns violent: Police use tear gas, lathi-charge after DNT Mahapanchayat
Image Credit: Reservation protest turns violent in Jaipur, police deploy tear gas and cane-charge (AI-generated image)

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