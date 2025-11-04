Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2979800https://zeenews.india.com/india/jaipur-road-tragedy-an-argument-a-speeding-dumper-truck-14-killed-what-we-know-so-far-2979800.html
NewsIndia
JAIPUR ROAD ACCIDENT

Jaipur Road Tragedy: An Argument, A Speeding Dumper Truck, 14 Killed | What We Know So Far

Jaipur Road Accident: The tragic road accident in Rajasthan's Jaipur occurred around 1 pm on Monday near Loha Mandi. The dumper was reportedly moving from Road No. 14 toward the Loha Mandi petrol pump to get onto the highway when it lost control and plowed through multiple vehicles, leading to 14 deaths and several injuries.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 10:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jaipur Road Tragedy: An Argument, A Speeding Dumper Truck, 14 Killed | What We Know So Far Jaipur road accident (Photos Credit: ANI)

Jaipur Road Accident: An unfortunate road accident occurred in Jaipur's Harmara area on Monday when a speeding dumper truck crushed 17 vehicles one after another. The tragedy left 14 people dead and several others injured. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause, which is suspected to be speeding and reckless driving.

As per the police, the incident occurred around 1 pm on Monday near Loha Mandi. Police officials and emergency teams rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information of the horrific accident.

According to an IANS report, the impact was so severe that bodies were mutilated beyond recognition, with several victims' limbs severed at the accident spot. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read- Telangana Bus-Truck Accident: 19 Killed, Several Injured In Collision

What Led To Jaipur Road Accident?

The dumper with registration number RJ-14 GP 8724 was reportedly moving from Road No. 14 toward the Loha Mandi petrol pump to get onto the highway when it lost control and plowed through multiple vehicles.

The critically injured victims were admitted to the Sawai Man Singh Hospital Trauma Centre, where doctors and nursing staff are providing emergency care.

IANS reported that preliminary investigations revealed that the dumper driver, who was identified as Kalyan Meena, is a resident of Viratnagar and was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. He was apprehended at the spot and later taken to the hospital for treatment under police custody.

The Argument Before Tragedy

IANS police sources stated that the dumper driver had an argument with a car driver near a petrol pump about 1.5 km before the tragic crash.

Moments later, after the argument at the petrol pump, the out-of-control dumper rammed into the vehicles lined up ahead

When the dumper truck rammed into the vehicles, it caused a chain reaction of collisions.

Financial Aid Announced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident and said, "Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Rajasthan's Jaipur. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon."

The Prime Minister also announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) for the next of kin of those deceased, and Rs. 50,000 each for the injured.

(with IANS inputs) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Gen Z
DNA Decords: What Global Survey Reveals About Career Mindset
Men vs Women Ageing
Marriage Really Helps You Live Longer? What Scientists Found Will Shock You
US Air Force Fighter Jet Crisis
America’s Sky Shield Cracking? Pentagon Leak Warns US Air Force Can’t Win War
US President Donald Trump
Trump’s ‘Pak Nuke Test’ Remark Raises Global Concern
Canada study visa rejection
Canada Clamps Down On Indian Study Permits; Three In Four Applicants Denied
Air India flight Ulaanbaatar
Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Mongolia Due To Technical Issue
ED raids West Bengal
Bengal Fake Passport Racket: ED Launches Raids Linked To Pakistani Citizen
Afghanistan
Amid Afghan-Pak Tensions, A Call From Delhi To Kabul On 'Regional Situation'
Technology
India’s Smartphone Shipments Up 5% In July-Sept; Apple Breaks Into Top 5
BJP
BJP Asks K'taka Govt To Share Details Of B'luru Tunnel Project