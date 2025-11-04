Jaipur Road Tragedy: An Argument, A Speeding Dumper Truck, 14 Killed | What We Know So Far

Jaipur Road Accident: An unfortunate road accident occurred in Jaipur's Harmara area on Monday when a speeding dumper truck crushed 17 vehicles one after another. The tragedy left 14 people dead and several others injured. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause, which is suspected to be speeding and reckless driving.

As per the police, the incident occurred around 1 pm on Monday near Loha Mandi. Police officials and emergency teams rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information of the horrific accident.

According to an IANS report, the impact was so severe that bodies were mutilated beyond recognition, with several victims' limbs severed at the accident spot.

What Led To Jaipur Road Accident?

The dumper with registration number RJ-14 GP 8724 was reportedly moving from Road No. 14 toward the Loha Mandi petrol pump to get onto the highway when it lost control and plowed through multiple vehicles.

The critically injured victims were admitted to the Sawai Man Singh Hospital Trauma Centre, where doctors and nursing staff are providing emergency care.

IANS reported that preliminary investigations revealed that the dumper driver, who was identified as Kalyan Meena, is a resident of Viratnagar and was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. He was apprehended at the spot and later taken to the hospital for treatment under police custody.

The Argument Before Tragedy

IANS police sources stated that the dumper driver had an argument with a car driver near a petrol pump about 1.5 km before the tragic crash.

Moments later, after the argument at the petrol pump, the out-of-control dumper rammed into the vehicles lined up ahead

When the dumper truck rammed into the vehicles, it caused a chain reaction of collisions.

Financial Aid Announced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident and said, "Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Rajasthan's Jaipur. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon."

The Prime Minister also announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) for the next of kin of those deceased, and Rs. 50,000 each for the injured.

(with IANS inputs)