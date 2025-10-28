Jaipur Tragedy: Two Labourers Dead, 12 Injured After Bus Catches Fire In Manoharpur

Two labourers were killed and at least 12 others were injured after a bus carrying workers caught fire when it came in contact with a high-tension power line in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Manoharpur area while the workers were on their way to a construction site. Local residents and emergency services quickly responded, and the fire was brought under control. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, and officials are looking into the cause of the accident.

According to the media reports, The vehicle was carrying labourers to a brick kiln in Todi village when the accident occurred near the kiln site. Soon after, the bus caught fire, trapping several passengers inside before rescue teams could reach the spot.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: A bus full of labourers caught fire after it touched a high-tension wire in Todi village, Manoharpur police station area. The injured were taken to Shahpura Sub-District Hospital. More details awaited.



According to the reports of News18, Police said the injured were quickly rescued and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Five critically injured labourers were later referred to Jaipur for advanced medical care, while the others are being treated at the Shahpura Sub-District Hospital. The Manoharpur Police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the report and began relief operations.

Initial investigations indicate that the bus may have exceeded the permissible height limit, leading it to come into contact with a live high-tension wire.

Police have filed a negligence case against the bus driver and are continuing further investigation into the incident.

The victims have not yet been formally identified, but they are believed to be migrant labourers working at a nearby brick kiln.

Expressing sorrow over the tragedy, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “The Manoharpur incident in Jaipur, where a bus carrying workers caught fire after touching a high-tension line, causing two deaths and multiple injuries, is extremely unfortunate.”

He further added that the growing number of such accidents in the state is deeply concerning and extended his condolences to the bereaved families while wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

