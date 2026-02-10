Jaipur: Two Japanese go missing while touring, Police probe on

Jaipur: Two Japanese tourists who had arrived in Jaipur for sightseeing have been missing for the past three days, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the matter came to light after the taxi driver hired by the tourists approached them on Sunday. “The incident occurred late Saturday night. When the tourists could not be traced within 24 hours, a missing report was registered on Monday night,” said Inspector Moti Lal of Ashok Nagar police station.

The missing tourists have been identified as Yuma Toyoda (25) and Hibiki Shiba (25). Officials said the two arrived in Delhi from Japan on Friday and travelled to Jaipur the following day. They checked into a hotel in the Bramhapuri area and later booked a taxi to go out for dinner on Saturday night.

“They left the hotel in a taxi to visit a nearby fast food outlet. However, they never returned. The taxi driver waited outside the restaurant for nearly two hours before going inside to look for them,” the inspector said.

Restaurant staff reportedly told the driver that the two tourists had already left the premises. Police said the tourists had left their bags in the taxi, which contained important documents, including their passports. They also did not return to the hotel later that night.

CCTV footage collected from the restaurant showed that the tourists were inside the outlet for barely five minutes. “They neither ordered food nor interacted with anyone before leaving,” the officer said.

Police have also examined CCTV cameras at the hotel and nearby areas to piece together their movements. Preliminary information suggests the two had come to India on a six-day tourist visa, which is due to expire on Thursday. Their mobile phones have remained switched off since Saturday night.

“We waited for 24 hours, hoping they might return on their own, but there has been no contact so far,” the inspector said.

A missing persons report has now been registered, and efforts are underway to trace the tourists. Police said they are coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs to obtain details of their families and any other contacts. CCTV footage from surrounding areas is also being scanned as the search continues.