Jaipur Weather Update: Rising heat as sunshine intensifies, Mercury crosses 29 degree celcius across Rajasthan

Jaipur weather update: The weather in Rajasthan has once again taken a turn. The spell of biting cold and cold-wave conditions seen over the past few days now appears to be coming to an end. With the impact of the western disturbance fading, the sun has turned sharper and temperatures across the state have risen rapidly. As the mercury climbs in the desert region, the afternoon sun has begun to feel harsh.

In the capital Jaipur, the weather has changed completely. The maximum temperature has crossed 25°C, while the minimum has remained above 11°C. The sunshine has become so intense after 10 am that people have started shedding heavy woollens and switching to lighter clothing. Night temperatures in nearly a dozen districts have now risen above 10°C, clearly indicating a weakening of winter.

Western Rajasthan is witnessing an early onset of heat. Barmer emerged as the hottest place in the state with 29.4°C, followed by Chittorgarh at 28.8°C, Dungarpur at 28.7°C, Jodhpur at 27.9°C, and Sikar–Fatehpur at 27.2°C.

What is particularly striking is that Fatehpur and Sikar, which had touched freezing point just days ago, are now recording temperatures between 26°C and 27°C.

In eastern Rajasthan, fog was observed in areas including Karauli, Bharatpur, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner and Churu. Kota, Bundi and Baran remained covered with haze and clouds throughout the day. In Sikar, Pilani and Fatehpur, light cold winds accompanied the fog, keeping daytime conditions cool and sunshine subdued. As a result, maximum temperatures in these areas dropped by 2 to 3 degrees.

As for minimum temperatures, Pali emerged as the coldest city in the state, recording a low of 6.4°C. However, night temperatures in most other cities remained at 10°C or above.

Looking at temperatures in major cities

Ajmer: Max-25 degree Celsius, Min-12.2 degree Celsius

Alwar: Max-23.5 degree Celsius, Min-9.5 degree Celsius

Jaipur: Max-25.9 degree Celsius, Min-11.7 degree Celsius

Pilani: Max-20.9 degree Celsius, Min-11.8 degree Celsius

Sikar: Max-22.5 degree Celsius, Min-9 degree Celsius

Kota: Max-23.8 degree Celsius, Min-16.2 degree Celsius

Udaipur: Max-25 degree Celsius, Min-15.2 degree Celsius

Barmer: Max-28.5 degree Celsius, Min-13.2 degree Celsius

Jaisalmer: Max-25.3 degree Celsius, Min-11.1 degree Celsius

Jodhpur: Max-27.2 degree Celsius, Min-13.2 degree Celsius

Bikaner: Max-22.4 degree Celsius, Min-10 degree Celsius

Fatehpur: Max-23.3 degree Celsius, Min-10.1 degree Celsius

Jhunjhunu: Max-21.8 degree Celsius, Min-10.9 degree Celsius