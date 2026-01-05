Jaipur Weather Update: Severe Cold Condition Continues As Temperature Drops

Jaipur Weather Update: Today, Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of around 7°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to hover near 18°C. This marks a continuation of the cold conditions seen over the past few days. Earlier this week, minimum temperatures in Jaipur were already in the single digits, and there has been no significant rise so far, indicating that the cold has largely remained steady rather than easing.

Similar Weather Conditions To Persist Over The Next Few Days

According to the India Meteorological Department, similar weather conditions are likely to persist over the next seven days. Night temperatures are expected to stay between 7°C and 9°C, while daytime temperatures may range between 18°C and 21°C.

The IMD has not predicted any major weather disturbance or rainfall, suggesting that the cold and dry conditions will continue, with foggy mornings likely at isolated places, especially in northern and eastern Rajasthan.

Neighbouring districts are also experiencing similar cold conditions. Bharatpur, Dholpur, Alwar, Dausa, and Sikar have recorded minimum temperatures around 7°C, while maximum temperatures remain close to 18–19°C. In the Hadoti region, Kota recorded a minimum of 8°C, with the maximum near 19°C. Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, and Udaipur are also witnessing cold mornings, though afternoons are slightly warmer.

District Wise Temperature In The Nearby Districts

Bharatpur: 7-18 °C

Dholpur: 7-18 °C

Alwar: 7-18 °C

Dausa: 7-18 °C

Sikar: 7-19 °C

Ajmer: 8-19 °C

Bhilwara: 8-19°C

Chittorgarh: 8°C-22°C

Udaipur: 8°C-21°C

Western desert districts such as Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, and Bikaner are comparatively warmer during the day, but nights remain cold.

The IMD says there is no immediate relief from the cold, and residents are advised to stay cautious during early morning hours due to fog and low temperatures.