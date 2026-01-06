Jaipur Weather Update: Winter Chill Continues As The Sky Remains Clear

Jaipur Weather Update: The winter chill continues to grip Jaipur, with cool and dry weather prevailing across the city on Tuesday. Skies remained clear to partly cloudy through the day, while hazy conditions and fog were reported in the early morning hours, affecting visibility in several low-lying areas.

The temperature in Jaipur hovered around 17–18 degrees Celsius during the day, while early morning temperatures dipped to 7–8 degrees Celsius, making the start of the day noticeably cold. Light easterly to southeasterly winds were recorded, and humidity levels remained moderate.

Dry Cold To Remain Prevalent Throughout The Day: IMD

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Jaipur is expected to witness cool and dry conditions throughout the day, with no rainfall activity forecast. The weather office has also warned of shallow to moderate fog during early morning hours, which may briefly disrupt road and rail movement.

IMD officials said the prevailing cold conditions are likely to persist over the next few days due to weak western disturbances influencing northern India. For Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures are expected to remain largely unchanged, with maximum temperatures staying around 17–18 degrees Celsius and minimums near 7–8 degrees Celsius.

However, a gradual rise in temperatures is likely towards the latter part of the week. Daytime temperatures may climb to 19–21 degrees Celsius, while night temperatures could increase slightly to 8–9 degrees Celsius, bringing some relief from the intense morning chill.

Temperatures Around The Cities & Districts

Elsewhere in Rajasthan, similar weather conditions were reported. Ajmer recorded cold mornings with minimum temperatures between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius, while daytime highs remained near 18–20 degrees Celsius. Jodhpur experienced relatively milder nights at 8–10 degrees Celsius, with daytime temperatures touching 20–22 degrees Celsius. Bikaner remained cold, especially at night, with temperatures dropping to 6–7 degrees Celsius. Kota and Udaipur also reported cool mornings, with daytime temperatures hovering around 20–22 degrees Celsius.

Overall, northern and central Rajasthan continue to experience colder conditions, while southern parts remain comparatively warmer during the day. The IMD has advised residents to remain cautious during foggy morning hours as winter conditions persist across the state.