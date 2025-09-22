Jairam Ramesh Reiterates ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ Jibe As New GST Regime Rolls Out

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Sunday criticised the central government’s handling of Goods and Services Tax (GST), calling it neither “good nor simple.” Speaking on the reforms, Ramesh recalled that when GST was first implemented in July 2017, then Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had referred to it as the “Gabbar Singh Tax.”

“GST was implemented for the first time in July 2017. That is when Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party called it the Gabbar Singh Tax. It is neither good nor simple. We knew it would come as a shock to our economy after demonetisation. They didn't believe in us for 8 years and brought about no changes...,” he said.

Ramesh said the rollout of GST came as a shock to the economy, especially after demonetisation, and accused the government of taking eight years without introducing meaningful changes. He also highlighted that the pressure to reform the tax system came after the imposition of tariffs by the United States.

“When Trump imposed tariffs, that is when the government was forced to improve the tax structure, and now they are celebrating it like a festival... The proposal to implement GST was first given in the budget speech of 2006 by the then Finance Minister P Chidambaram,” he said.

Ramesh added that between 2006 and 2014, only one Chief Minister opposed GST, who later became Prime Minister in 2014 and, by 2017, had emerged as a proponent of the reform.

“In 2010, it was presented in the Parliament as an act... For 2.5 years, it was there with the standing committee. When its report was presented, around the same time, the elections were announced... From 2006-2014, only one CM opposed the GST, and that CM became the Prime Minister in 2014 and took a U-turn and emerged as a messiah of GST in 2017,” he said.

The Government of India is set to roll out the most significant overhaul of the GST system, with the revised structure coming into effect from Monday.