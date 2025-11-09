Jairam Ramesh Slams PM Modi’s Silence On Trump, China Issue Ahead Of Parliament Winter Session

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday raised serious concerns over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on recent remarks by US President Donald Trump and the unresolved issues with China, ahead of Parliament’s winter session.

Speaking to ANI, Ramesh said, “A major issue will be the SIR issue. The Prime Minister's silence on Trump's statements is a major issue. The current relationship with China is unresolved. There hasn't been a border agreement with China. We haven't returned to the previous situation. Negotiations are being held between the two countries based on the new normal that China has established.”

Ramesh also highlighted domestic economic challenges, pointing to slow growth, rising unemployment, and the government’s perceived inaction despite repeated opposition demands. “There are many such issues regarding the economy, the rate of economic growth, GDP, unemployment is a major issue. There is no shortage of issues. We keep issuing notices again and again, but no action is ever taken on them. The government does whatever it wants,” he said.

The Congress leader expressed concern over the timing and duration of the upcoming Winter Session, scheduled from December 1 to 19. “I was very surprised that this winter session was called so late. It's usually convened between November 20 and 23, and continues until December 24, lasting three to four weeks. I was surprised that this time the session will begin on December 1 and last only 15 days... I don't understand what the government is running away from,” Ramesh remarked.

He further questioned whether the session’s shortening hinted at early Lok Sabha elections. “Is the session being shortened because of Delhi's pollution? Is there no legislation or bill? Is there no topic for debate?... They just want to end it as a formality as quickly as possible. This is the first time we've seen this... Yes, sessions are shortened before elections, so does this indicate that the Lok Sabha elections are coming?” he asked.

In response, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urged Congress to allow Parliament to function smoothly. Posting on X, Rijiju said, “As if Congress leaders are interested in running the Parliament Session! But I will never get tired of repeatedly appealing to the Congress Party to participate in the Parliament debates and discussions, and also not to create obstacles for other sincere MPs. Let Parliament function.”

The winter session is expected to focus on multiple pressing issues, but opposition criticism suggests tensions over both foreign and domestic policy matters may dominate discussions.