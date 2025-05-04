Echoing India’s intent of giving a “befitting” reply to the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday assured the people of the country that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government is adamant in giving a stern response to Pakistan for the heinous attack.

Rajnath Singh, who was speaking at the Sanskriti Jagran Mahotsav, said that whatever people want will happen under PM Modi's leadership.

"You all know Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work ethic and perseverance... You are aware of his efficiency and determination... You are aware of the way he has learnt to take risks in his life... I want to assure you that under the leadership of PM Modi, 'jaisa aap chahte hain waisa hokar rahega (Whatever you want will happen),' the Defence Minister said.

Singh’s statement at the Mahotsav in New Delhi signalled New Delhi's determination to give a "befitting reply" to terrorism and its backers. This comes ahead of a crucial meeting which will be held by Rajnath Singh with Japan’s Minister of Defense Gen Nakatani in New Delhi on May 05, 2025.

During the meeting, both sides will exchange views and ideas on the current regional and international security situation and discuss ways to further deepen the bilateral defence cooperation. This will be the second meeting between the two defence ministers within six months after their maiden interaction in November 2024 on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus in Lao PDR.

During his address in the national capital, the BJP veteran also stated that as a Defence Minister, it is his responsibility to ensure security and give a "befitting reply" to those "who dare to attack our country".

"As a defence minister, it is my responsibility to ensure the security of the country's borders along with my soldiers. It is my responsibility to give a befitting reply to those who dare to attack our country," Rajnath Singh said. As many as 26 people were killed in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

Following the terror attack, the central government has announced several diplomatic measures against Pakistan, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. PM Modi has also assured the country that the terrorists responsible for this attack, along with those who conspired it, will face punishment beyond their imagination.

The Prime Minister asserted that the time has come to eliminate the remaining strongholds of terrorism and that the willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the backbone of the perpetrators of terror.