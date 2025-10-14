Jaisalmer Bus Tragedy: Prez Murmu Mourns; PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of 20 lives in a horrific bus fire on the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway, announcing immediate financial aid for the victims' families.

In a heartfelt statement on X, the PM's office wrote: "Distressed by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000."

President Droupadi Murmu echoed the nation's sorrow, posting on her official X handle: “The news of the loss of life due to a bus fire in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, is deeply saddening. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also offered condolences to the victim's families.

“The loss of lives due to the bus catching fire on the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway is extremely heart-wrenching. I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this accident. I pray to God that He grants peace to the departed souls and protects as many travellers as possible,”

The catastrophic blaze erupted around 3:30 pm on Tuesday in an air-conditioned sleeper bus carrying 57 passengers to Jodhpur. Within moments, flames—suspected to have sparked from a faulty air conditioning unit—engulfed the vehicle near Thaiyat village, trapping many inside as doors reportedly jammed.

Videos circulating online capture thick black smoke and desperate cries, with locals and passersby frantically attempting rescues.

Pokaran MLA Pratap Puri confirmed 19 bodies were recovered from the charred wreckage, with one passenger succumbing en route to Jodhpur. Due to severe burns rendering victims unrecognisable, authorities have ordered DNA testing for identification.

Among the deceased are families, including at least three children and four women, many returning from a Jaisalmer pilgrimage.

Over 15 survivors, including 30-year-old Imamat and her son, sustained critical burns to their faces, hands, and legs. Eight ambulances ferried 16 injured to Jodhpur’s AIIMS via a police-escorted green corridor on National Highway 125, while three others transported early survivors to Jaisalmer’s Jawahir Hospital.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, who rushed to Jaisalmer, described the incident as “heart-wrenching” and announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia per deceased family, alongside free treatment for the injured.

“We’ve instructed top medical care and all possible aid for those affected,” Sharma said, launching a high-level probe into safety lapses. Local villagers who shattered windows to free passengers were lauded, though one 22-year-old farmer suffered smoke inhalation during the effort.

Former CM Ashok Gehlot demanded stricter bus safety norms, citing Rajasthan’s more than 14,000 road deaths in 2024. Experts are now pushing for mandatory fire suppression systems and AC unit inspections.